WWE ‘Super’ SmackDown results: Loser Eats Dog Food, new champion crowned
At the start of the show itself, Roman Reigns announced that the loser of the main-event between Bloodline and CRZ (Corbin, Roode, and Ziggler) will eat dog food. Yes, you heard that right. This happened during a Live Event last year but the idea of a Dog Food match eventually impressed the WWE higher-ups. This is pro-wrestling and the fans were cheering for it. So it is the fans that have to be happy, so maybe WWE worked out a consequence for a match.
The next match on the night was a fatal four-way Tag Team fight to become the number one contender for New Day’s titles. It was a well-contested, hard-fought and neatly-constructed match between the Lucha House Party, The Revival, Heavy Machinery and the team of The Miz and John Morrison. It was logically that The Miz and Morrison earned the right of facing New Day for the Tag Team titles.
.@TheRealMorrison and @WWEGranMetalik take turns FLYING to the outside as the action heats up in this high-stakes Tag Team #Fatal4Way Match on #SmackDown!
This ain't no make believe, New Day.
You'll be defending your #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles against @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison at #WWESSD! #Fatal4Way
Otis and Tucker were contemplating the loss when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville arrived. It was there that Otis finally asked out Mandy for a date on Valentine’s Day. And she accepted. It is a silly storyline but the antics of Otis have made it so enjoyable. However, Mandy and Sonya lost their match to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross without the help of Otis.
Omg I am shipping this!! Absolutely love this !! Awww 😍
Braun Strowman challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. You could see that Strowman had no chance of losing to Nakamura without the interference of Sami Zayn and Cesaro. However, their interference also could not stop the ‘Monster Among Men’ as he slammed Nakamura for a powerslam and with the subsequent 1, 2, 3 captured his first-ever singles title in WWE. Congratulations to Strowman.
.@BraunStrowman looks to OVERPOWER @ShinsukeN and take the #ICTitle on #SmackDown!
A SUPER SmackDown for a SUPER victory!@BraunStrowman has DEFEATED @ShinsukeN to win his FIRST SINGLES TITLE in @WWE! #AndNew #SmackDown #ICTitle
So, Sami Zayn used to be one of the best wrestlers in the world some years ago. Now he is a wrestler who doesn’t wrestle and is only a mouthpiece for Cesaro and Nakamura. He had Cesaro take care of the business when Elias insulted him. There was no reason why Zayn has stopped wrestling but fans miss the ‘Underdog from the Underground’. NOTE: Cesaro seems to have injured his leg against Elias.
Sheamus made short work (pun intended) of Shorty G (Chad Gable). That’s it.
#ShortyG throws caution to the wind as he looks to battle back against @WWESheamus on #SmackDown. @WWEGable
It is time for the SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley to take centre stage. She gloats about her victory over Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble before being interrupted by the returning Naomi. She announces that Bayley has never defeated her, so lays out the challenge to the champ. Bayley takes a cheap shot but Naomi fights back and ends the segment with the upper hand. It is going to be Bayley vs Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
"Sis, you ain't NEVER beat me!"@NaomiWWE thinks the #SmackDown Women's Title could use a little #GLOW! @itsBayleyWWE
It is finally time for the Loser Eats Dog Food match that WWE was advertising for the whole show. It was a classic 6-man tag match where Roman was always the star and Corbin was the villain. The Usos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were the supporting act fighting outside. After months of agony, Reigns finally had his revenge on Corbin. The King tried to escape but was handcuffed by The Usos. In a storyline progression, Reigns poured dog food on Corbin while he was tied to the ring post. I hope this ends the storyline and dog food matches for the time being.
HERE COMES THE BIG DOG!@WWERomanReigns takes it to #King @BaronCorbinWWE in this Loser Eats Dog Food main event on #SmackDown!
KARMA.#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos
NOTE: Daniel Bryan and The Firefly Fun House returns next week. The Miz and John Morrison will bring back “The Dirt Sheet” next Friday.