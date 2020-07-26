OTT enables actors to portray various shades: Darshan

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:39 IST

‘Sarabjit,’ ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘NH10’ actor Darshan Kumar feels films are like fast-paced T20 cricket matches while over the top (OTT) series are like a test match that let actors carve their character and portray a variety of shades in one role. “Films are like a T20 match with limited time and people whereas OTT series are like a test match where you start slow but then gear up and bring out the best in you. Similarly, it happens with a character in the digital series. Slowly we develop the character and explore several layers of the character which is an amazing thing about this platform,” he said.

Darshan was last seen in ‘The Family Man’. “OTT is a personal entertainment platform where people enjoy viewing anywhere, anytime also the viewers have personal connect with the characters and the story. This is a good phase for all the actors as we have so many mediums to perform. I am enjoying playing different roles especially on OTT as we get a lot of time to discover and relive the characters,” he said over the phone.

The actor believes OTT does give space and time to actors to bring out their characters well. “See we all are human beings and we don’t remain same all the time. We get an opportunity in web shows to play and project our roles at a length. Suppose an actor is playing a certain character in a way in any series then maybe in next season another shade of that person can be highlighted so this way we get multiple chances to portray different human emotions. That’s the beauty of these series that you get a chance to show so many shades and characters in just one show.”

Sharing more about his work, Darshan said, “Talks are on, I have almost finalised one film and two web-series. But, they are waiting for the right time to start. As it’s a bit early to start shooting again though I am a very positive person and believe all will be well. And, as soon as we get some vaccine we all will be good to go. For a film we shoot with a crew of at least hundred people and so it’s important that we shoot during safer times with minimum risk. So I’m in no hurry and we can easy wait for 2-3 months before we restart.”

In his upcoming series ‘Avrodh the Siege Within’ he plays an army officer. “I loved playing such a layered and versatile character in the series. It was very challenging but very gratifying at the same time. There is sense of pride when we get to play roles associated with your country like in this series that is based on Uri attacks.”

The Delhite has shot in UP in recent times. His film ‘Mirza Juuliet’ was shot in Varanasi where he plays Mirza. He also shot for a series ‘Ashram’ in Ayodhya. “Earlier this year, I have completed ‘Ashram’ with Prakash (Jha) sir. We have shot for three-four months in Ayodhya and it was just before the coronavirus pandemic started that we had a pack-up in March first-week. Shooting in Ayodhya was a lifetime experience for all of us.”

Darshan will also be seen in the next season of ‘Family Man’ starring Manoj Bajpai.