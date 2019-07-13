2 Jharkhand doctors face action for ‘overlooking’ Tabrez Ansari’s injuries

Seraikela-Kharsawan deputy commissioner (DC), A Dodde, has ordered action against two doctors on duty at Seraikela Sadar Hospital (SSH) for overlooking the skull fracture and subsequent haemorrhage of alleged lynching victim Tabrez Ansari, who died at the SSH on June 22 after being shifted from Seraikela jail, officials said on Friday.

“I have ordered and sent a letter to the district civil surgeon to initiate an action against two doctors on duty at SSH on June 18 morning when the victim Tabrez Ansari was first brought to the hospital by the police. The probe committee report has found lapses on their part in administering proper examination and medical care,” said Dodde on Friday.

The two doctors, Dr OP Kesri and Dr Shahid Anwar, have already replied to the notices sent to them in the wake of probe report. Sources said, Dr Kesri was on duty in the morning shift while Dr Anwar was on duty in the evening shift when the police brought Tabrez for medical test before sending him to jail on June 18.

Tabrez was beaten up on theft charges by angry villagers in the night of June 17-18 and was sent to jail on June 18, four days before he died in SSH.

The DC further said that the report by the three-member probe committee led by Seraikela SDO has also highlighted lapses on the part of two police officials.

“The superintendent of police (SP) has reported that the police officials have already been suspended. We will send the detailed report to the state government shortly,” said the DC.

As per SP Kartik’s report to the DC, officers-in-charge (OCs) of Kharsawan, Chandra Mohan Oraon and Sini Bipin Behari Singh, were suspended on June 22 whereas the departmental proceeding was on against Seraikela OC Avinash Kumar.

Seraikela SDO Dr Washarat Quayum, leading the probe committee comprising also civil surgeon, said today, that two doctors on duty at SSH didn’t administer proper treatment when Tabrez was first brought to the hospital on June 18 by the police.

“The doctor on morning duty missed out on detecting and treat the skull fracture that has been mentioned in the post mortem report, which eventually led to subarachnoid haemorrhage of the patient. The doctor in the evening also missed the skull fracture. There was no injury details and other examination aspects in the hospital records also,” Dr Quayum said.

“Though our report has not pinpointed haemorrhage as the cause of death as viscera report is still awaited and post mortem report has also kept cause of death on hold,” he added.

The two OCs failed to respond to the incident – which happened between 1 am and 2 am in the night – on time even after Dhatkidih villagers informed them.

“They also failed to inform their seniors about the incident and reached the spot only at 6 am on June 18,” said Dr Quayum.

Former Seraikela-Kharsawan civil surgeon Dr AN Dey, also a member of the probe committee, said, the second doctor on duty in the evening, however, had done an X-ray of Tabrez’s knee.

“There could be other reasons leading to Tabrez’s death which could be conclusively clear only after viscera report and other advanced forensic tests,” said Former Seraikela-Kharsawan civil surgeon.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 01:53 IST