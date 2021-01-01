Administrative reshuffle in Bihar: 27 IAS, 38 IPS officers shifted

patna

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:46 IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government issued the transfer and posting orders of 27 IAS and 38 IPS officers with immediate effect, late on Thursday night.

Twelve districts magistrates (DMs) along with 13 superintendents of police (SP) have been changed in a late-night notification. The state government also promoted 13 IPS officers and posted them.

Among those shuffled are Kosi divisional commissioner K Santhil Kumar, who will now be the secretary in the home department, an official statement said.

According to the notification, additional chief secretary home, Amir Subhani will also hold the charges of prohibition, excise and registration department besides the vigilance department. Principal secretary to the chief minister, Chanchal Kumar will also hold the charge of the general administration department.

Tirhut divisional commissioner Pankaj Kumar has been shifted to BC (backward class) and EBC (extremely backward class) welfare department as a secretary. He will also hold the charge of managing director, Bihar state road development corporation. Manish Kumar, special secretary, Information and technology department replaced Pankaj at Tirhut.

Punam, earlier posted as special secretary in the agriculture department, has now been shifted to Saran as divisional commissioner. Radheshyam Shah, special secretary of revenue and land reforms department has been shifted to Darbhanga as the divisional commissioner.

Purnia divisional commissioner Safina A N was posted as the secretary of the minor welfare department. Darbhanga divisional commissioner Mayank Warvade, is replacing Asangba Chuba AO as the Magadh divisional commissioner, who has been shifted to the education department as a secretary.

Divesh Sehra, MD, Bihar state SC/ST cooperative development was appointed as the new secretary of the finance department.

Director of Bihar rural livelihood project Bala Murugan D has been made secretary of the rural development department.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi was appointed as secretary of the building construction department and holds the charge of MD, Bihar state building construction corporation. Muzaffarpur DM Chandrasekhar Singh replaces Kumar Ravi in Patna.

Bhagalpur DM Pranav Kumar is replacing Chandrasekhar in Muzaffarpur. Sheohar DM Avnish Kumar Singh has been shifted to Jamui in the place of Dharmendra Kumar who was transferred to Rohtas. DM Rohtas, Pankaj Dixit, became the director of technical and industry department.

Also Read: 3 sites in Bihar identified for Covid-19 vaccination dry run

Madhubani DM D N Ramchandra replaced Saran DM Subrato Kumar Sen, who has been made the new DM of Bhagalpur. MD, Bihar state building construction corporation, Amit Kumar, is replacing Ramchandra at Madhubani.

Arwal DM Ravishankar Choudhary has been transferred as the secretary, health department.

Kaimur SP Nawal Kishore Choudhary has been shifted to Gopalganj in the place of Arshad Aziz, who was shifted to the sugarcane department. Madhepura DM Navdeep Shukla replaces Choudhary at Kaimur. Joint secretary, DMD, Shyam Vihari Meena shifted to Madhepura while Gopalganj DDC Sajjan R was posted as DM Seohar. Bhagalpur city commissioner J Priyadarshani has been made Arwal DM and Katihar DDC Varsha Singh has been shifted to the building construction department as a joint secretary.

IPS Officers lists.

1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sobha Ohatker, advisor Bihar state planning council, has now been made DG Homeguard and fire services after promotion. Additional Director General (ADG) of state crime record bureau, Nirmal Kumar Azad, has been shifted to the Railways as ADG.

IG (Modernization) Amit Kumar Jain has been promoted and posted as ADG human rights commission. IG (headquarters) N H Khan was posted as ADG (Economic offence unit). IG (special secretary home) Sunil Kumar, has been made the ADG of the special vigilance unit. IG (Training) Anil Kishore Yadav has been posted as ADG (Weaker Section). IG (SCRB) Kamal Kishore Singh was made new ADG of SCRB. Similarly, IG (appeal, welfare and budget) Paras Nath was promoted as ADG and posted in the same department as the post is upgraded. IG (special branch) B S Meena has been posted as ADG (security). Purnia range, IG Ratna Sanjay transferred to IG (modernization). DIG Kosi Suresh Prasad Choudhary made the new IG of Purnia. Pranav Kumar Praveen is replacing him in Kosi.

DIG (ATS) Vikas Vaibhav has been made new special secretary home. Munger range DIG Manu Maharaaj was shifted to Saran while Shafi-ul-Haq replaced him in Munger.

Lipi Singh has been made Saharsa SP. She is the daughter of JD(U)’s new national president RCP Singh. She was removed from the post of Munger SP in October last year during the assembly elections after violent clashes took place between locals and the police during idol immersion resulting into the death of a youth, who was killed in firing. The locals alleged that the youth was killed in police firing which was ordered by SP Lipi Singh.