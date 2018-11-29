Court finds 20 guilty of parading woman naked at Bihar’s Bihiya

A special court for atrocities against SC/ST at Ara on Wednesday convicted 20 people for parading naked a woman at Bihiya in Bihar’s Bhojpur district in August.

First additional district and sessions judge RC Dwivedi, who passed the order after finding the 20 accused guilty, will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Friday.

The court completed the trial within two-and-half months.

Special public prosecutor Satyendra Kumar Singh Dara said the woman was paraded naked and her house set on fire after a 16-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances near railway tracks at Bihiya, 23 km west of Bhojpur district headquarters Ara, on August 20. The accused had also hurled casteist abuses at her, Dara said, quoting the FIR.

The police submitted a chargesheet on September 5 against 22 people, and declared one of the accused as an absconder. While one of the accused was declared a juvenile by the court, the rest faced trial. The court framed charges against the 20 accused on September 13.

The court found Kishori Yadav, Bishnu Kumar, Mumtaz Ansari, Vinod Kumar Keshri and Sikandar Kumar guilty under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman, rioting and under relevant sections of the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The remaining accused were found guilty for rioting and under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 09:50 IST