India’s crackdown on J-K will spur Muslim extremism: Imran Khan

India’s crackdown on protests and dissent in Kashmir will drive more of the world’s Muslims into extremism, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.

“When atrocities get to their peak, people would prefer that death is better than this insulting life,” Khan said during a fiery speech on Friday, at a rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism.”

Khan said people will rise against India, and “it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this”.

Islamabad has been crying foul since August 5 when India’s Parliament passed resolutions and laws to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories and scrapped provisions giving special status to the region. India also imposed restrictions on movement and communication in the region to ensure there is no violence.

New Delhi has insisted that Kashmir was its internal matter even as Pakistan has chosen to internationalise the move.

