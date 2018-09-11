NTPC crisis continues as talks between villagers, administration fail in Aurangabad

Irate villagers in Bihar’s Aurangabad district continued to lay siege outside the township area of the Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL) and held hostage National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) staff for the second consecutive day on Monday as talks between villagers and district officials failed.

The villagers are protesting disconnection of power supply by the NTPC after its power cables developed snag late on Friday. The NTPC said eight-nine villages, adjoining the plant, were pilfering power from its township for the last seven years that it had now decided to put an end to.

Tension gripped the BRBCL township area in Aurangabad on Sunday as around 700 people, mostly employees of the NTPC, a Central public sector undertaking, and their family members were “held hostage” by villagers over disruption of power supply for the last couple of days.

The villagers claimed that the BRBCL had disconnected power supply to villages, plunging them into darkness for the last few days. The 1000 MW NTPC plant is a joint venture with the Railways.

In order to lodge their protest, around 200 villagers from Surar, Salya, Khaira and Gogara Bandh blocked the township entrance, cutting civil and medical supplies to NTPC staff and their family members on Sunday.

A senior BRBCL functionary, however, said at least half a kilometre of its underground and overhead power cables and connecting multi-circuit breakers (MCB) were burnt due to overloading, as villagers had been pilfering power from the township for the last seven years.

