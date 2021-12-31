e-paper
Home / Patna / Patna administration identifies all 96 UK returnees, conducts tests

Patna administration identifies all 96 UK returnees, conducts tests

Samples that test positive for Covid-19 would be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome sequencing

patna Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(AP)
         

Patna district administration on Thursday identified all the 96 people who had returned to the state capital from United Kingdom (UK) from November 21 to December 21.

“On Thursday, we could finally trace the 96 people who had arrived Patna from UK recently. Many have moved to other states and even returned to UK. The district administration officials of the states where they have migrated to have been informed and the district magistrates asked to administer them tests. Besides, testing of those who are in Patna is being done,” said Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh.

She, however, did not disclose the states to which the people had migrated on the grounds that the list was long.

on Wednesday, samples from 25 people were collected and sent to Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) for tests. The samples were collected from areas including Kankarbagh, Ashiana Nagar, Phulwarisharif, Patel Nagar, Karbighayia, Patna city, Alamganj, Bihar and Maner.

She said the positive samples would be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome sequencing. “It will They will be tested for the new strain of coronavirus,” she added.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has isolated nine people who had returned from UK at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Patna. The remaining 16 people are in home isolation. A district administration official said a strict watch was being kept on them and their health was being regularly tracked.

