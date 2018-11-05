Video of Bihar woman buried up to neck allegedly by grandson goes viral

A video clip of an old woman buried in earth up to her neck while pleading with her ‘tormentors’ to spare her has gone viral.

The alleged victim of torture has been identified as Amlesh Devi, a widow in her late 60s, who is native of Samadhpura village under Baheri police station, nearly 30 km south of district headquarters.

The perpetrators of this inhuman treatment were said to be her own grandson, Sandip Singh, and his family members. In the video while the elderly woman is seen pleading ‘not to do this again’, a background voice, apparently of her grandson, warns her albeit in a prankful manner that she would not be spared.

The woman is wife of late Siya Ram Singh. Her son Shankar Singh also died sometime ago. According to some villagers, the elderly woman was somewhat mentally unstable as she used to often wander at her will leaving her family.

Meanwhile, when contacted on Sunday, village mukhiya Chandrashekhar Singh defended the family saying it was an old video, which had been released by the cousins of woman’s grandson due to dispute in family over mutation of land. The video was shot when her husband was alive, he added. On the other hand, station house officer of Baheri police station, Sanjay Kumar said the video was posted on social media on October 4 itself. “The woman is mentally unstable. There was nothing so serious in the video,” he claimed.

A human rights activist, Rohit Kumar Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the elderly woman’s family was illiterate and some people from neighbourhood provoked them to do this on her to control her waywardness.

