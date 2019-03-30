Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 54,000 litres of alcohol, Rs 20 lakh cash seized in Pune after model code of conduct implemented

Pune: The Pune district administration officials have seized 54,000 litres of alcohol and at least Rs 20 lakh cash after the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections came into effect on March 10.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector said, “Since the model code of conduct has come into effect, officials of the district administration department, were instructed to be vigilant over any violation of the model code of conduct of this manner in the district. We have seized 54,000 litres of alcohol and at least Rs 20 lakh cash.”

According to Ram, since the process of filing nominations began on Thursday, April 28 the quantity of alcohol being seized and the illegal cash flow will increase. He added, “Our teams are ready to take action against such violaters in the Pune district.”

According to Ram, the election commission Pune, has received 350 cases of poll-code violations through the cVigil app from the citizens.

Ram said, “Out of the total 350 cases, we have resolved 60 per cent of them while, the other cases were rejected on the grounds of being invalid. Majority of the cases were regarding the display of hoardings by various political parties across the district. However, citizens must know that all hoardings are not illegal. The hoardings can be displayed with prior permission of the respective municipal corporations in the district.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:44 IST