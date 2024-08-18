Raksha Bandhan 2024 special recipes: 3 must-try easy and delicious dishes to whip up for your siblings

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love between siblings, a festival of sibling bond. But this sibling bond isn’t all smooth sailing. Sibling rivalry is infamous for its insufferable bickering that made your parents want to throw both of you outside the home. Food has always been a point of contention, whether it’s eating each other’s leftovers in the fridge or meticulously measuring out the juice before sharing. So this Raksha Bandhan, quell the tension over sharing food and impress each other by cooking these easy and scrumptious dishes for your siblings. Raksha Bandhan 2024 special recipes: 3 must-try easy and delicious foods to whip up for your siblings (Photo by Pexels)

Egg roll

(Recipe by Kankana Saxena)

Ingredients

All-purpose flour

Sugar

Salt

Oil

Red onion

Cucumber

Green chili

Coriander leaves

Eggs

Chaat masala

Lemon juice

Method

First, you need to make the dough for the roll. To a mixing bowl, add 2 and ½ cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt. Gently mix it well. Add 2 tablespoon oil and start to knead the ingredients together. Pour warm water slowly to let the powdery ingredients slowly shape into a soft dough. Keep the dough aside and with a cloth cover it, letting it rest for a good 30 minutes.

Now for the filling, slice 1 big red onion and 1 cucumber. Transfer them into a mixing bowl. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and add chopped green chillies. For a fresh taste, add chopped coriander leaves in a different bowl for garnishing the filling later.

Next, take out the dough and make 6 balls from it and roll them until they spread out to a thin sheet.

Place it on a pan at medium heat with heated oil. Press and rotate the paratha and cook on both the sides.

Crack an egg and whisk it in a bowl. Add salt for taste. Pour the whisked egg onto the cooked paratha. Let it cook for sometime and gently flip it.

After it has been cooked, arrange the onion, cucumber, coriander, green chillies onto the egg-side of the paratha. Add chaat masala and ketchup.

Wrap the bottom of the paratha coll with a paper, ensuing its properly sealed and the veggies won’t fall out.

White sauce pasta

(Recipe by Hebbars)

Ingredients

Pasta

Oil

Garlic

Onion

Carrot

Capsicum

Sweet corn

Pepper

Salt

Butter

Maida

Milk

Pepper

Chilli flakes

Mixed herbs

Cheese

Method

In a pot, boil 6 cups of water and 1 teaspoon salt. As the water comes to a boil, add 2 cup of pasta, could be either penne pasta or elicoidali pasta. Let the pasta cook for a about 6-7 minutes. Set it aside after draining all the excess water.

Heat 2 tablespoon oil in a frying pan and add 3 finely chopped garlic cloves. Then add, chopped veggies like onion, carrot and capsicum, half cup each. Along with it, add 3 tablespoon of sweet corn. Let them cook and in the mean time, saute the veggies. Then season with salt and pepper as per requirement. Saute until everything is well mixed together.

For the white pasta sauce, on low flame, heat 3 tablespoon butter. Next,add 3 tablespoon maida and saute it for a minute or so. Mix one cup milk in it and mix well.

Continue stirring to make sure no lumps form, then add another cup of milk. Continue to stir well until the sauce achieves some thick, creamy, consistency.

Next, add ½ teaspoon pepper, ½ teaspoon chilli flakes, ½ teaspoon mixed herbs and ½ teaspoon salt.

Ensure everything is well mixed and combined.

Now, transfer the veggies.

Mix everything well for another 2 minute.

Finally, add the pasta and let everything cook. Serve hot and garnish with grated cheese.

Potato Popcorn

Ingredients

Potatoes

All-purpose flour

Red chili powder

Turmeric powder

Garam masala

Salt

Oil

Method

Take 2 large potatoes and boil them till they become soft.

Mash the potatoes and transfer the mashed potato in a mixing bowl.

In the bowl, add ½ cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ garam masala and salt to taste.

Roll into small box from the potato mixture.

Cook them by deep-frying or even air-frying the potatoes balls.

Serve them hot garlic sauce

