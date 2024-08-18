Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 5 nostalgic childhood moments that you need to recreate with your sibling on Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The relationship between siblings is a weird concoction of gruesome rivalry and unsaid, unconditional love that is both heartfelt and precious. Life’s hectic schedule, with college or work as priorities, often makes us lose the giddy thrill and fun of childhood. But on Raksha Bandhan, the sibling bond sidelines all pressing matters for one day as you come together to celebrate. It’s time to reconnect like the old times and celebrate Rakhi the nostalgic way with your sibling. Recreate those childhood moments to have the most memorable Raksha Bandhan this year. Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between siblings.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to celebrate Rakhi with long-distance siblings; see 5 meaningful and fun ways

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Nostalgic childhood moments to recreate on Rakhi

Maggi night

Channel your inner chef and collaborate with your sibling for a midnight meal.(Unsplash)

Welcome Raksha Bandhan by showing your sneaky partner-in-crime synergy with your sibling. Satiate your midnight cravings by whipping up a steaming bowl of mouth-watering Maggi with your sibling. Oh, and don’t forget to squabble over the water content of Maggi- whether it’s soupy or dry. And be careful and don't let your parents catch you red-handed. However old you may be, you and your siblings are still little children to your parents, so the midnight yelling won’t be any decibel lower.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to make handmade rakhis? The perfect thoughtful alternative to store-bought rakhis

Storytelling

Spooking each other is peak sibling energy.(Pixabay)

Remember how your sibling would purposefully narrate the goriest horror stories before bedtime or spook you with tales of urban legends? Don the storyteller’s hat by draping a white bedsheet over yourselves and huddling together in the dim light of a flashlight. Recount your scary encounters with paranormal creatures or even people in your life, as they can be just as frightening. Feel free to make up and improvise if you’re feeling creative.

Board games

Play the classic board games!(Pexels)

Nothing is as cathartic as the feuds over UNO, monopoly, or Ludo. Revive the childhood competitive spirit, and recreate those epic game nights. Whether you’re flinging the ludo board over your gutted defeat or forming a secret alliance by putting aside your rivalry, nothing feels more nostalgic than board game nights.

Badminton

Perfect for spending time with sibling outdoors.(Pixabay)

Your sibling’s evil smirk when the shuttlecock smashes into you as you threaten to stop the match is unforgettable. Experience how competitive your siblings can get during badminton matches, where every fiery serve and smash feels like a battle cry. Don’t forget to cry foul when your sibling makes up rules on the spot.

Pillow fight

Ready, steady and smack!(Unsplash)

Pillow fight is a battlefield of feathers and pillows as you smack each other and ambush with pillows. Whether it ends in a truce or a run to snitch to mother, the pillow fight is the epitome of the ultimate sibling fun. It’s a classic and simple yet timeless way to relive those carefree and fun moments, reminding you that no matter how old you get, you always find your inner child with your sibling by your side.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi history, significance, celebrations, city-wise shubh muhurat and all you need to know