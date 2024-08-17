Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to celebrate Rakhi with long-distance siblings; see 5 meaningful and fun ways

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rarely does anyone discuss the challenges faced by long-distance siblings. Once, they used to barge into your room without asking. But after they move out, only emptiness greets us in their place - no one to fight over the last chip or battle for the TV remote. The silence is almost deafening. And before you realise it, you start missing all the squabbling, snitching, and smiling. Raksha Bandhan can feel particularly bittersweet when separated by distance. But don’t let the distance dampen the celebrations. Here’s how you can celebrate long-distance Raksha Bandhan, and connect across miles. Tying the sacred rakhi is a promise of love, care, and protection.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to celebrate Rakhi with long-distance siblings

Virtual Rakhi Ceremony

To enjoy the festivities, dress up for the occasion in ethnic wear. Decorate the place where you’re sitting so it doesn’t feel like it’s just a video call. Even though you’re miles apart, your love for your sibling is always in your heart. Sit down for a video call at the auspicious time. You can buy a personalised Rakhi online from a small business or an e-commerce retailer that offers pan-India shipping. Keep the traditions alive by having a pooja thali and a plate of sweets ready, symbolically sharing them during the virtual gathering.

Fun powerpoints

Curating pictures and videos into a PowerPoint is an engaging way to celebrate the day. Create slideshows with silly pictures of each other, and you'll have a guaranteed good laugh as you revisit the memories. Relive those nostalgic moments and go down memory lane. You can also put together the pictures in video montages. Compile a montage of photographs, videos, and messages that capture the essence of the crazy and fun relationship.

Watch party

Rewatch nostalgic movies from childhood and go down memory lane. An online movie marathon sparks smiles and conversations over shared childhood joys. Even being miles apart, you can still experience the joy of watching together, just like you used to (but this time, no more fighting over the remote.)

Games evening

What’s sibling bonding without a dash of competitive spirit? Play trivia or multiplayer matches; a good game never fails to bring out that friendly sibling rivalry. If you truly miss your sibling, an evening full of games will instantly transport you back to the good old days. From laughing at each other’s mishaps to yelling at each other with strong allegations of cheating, a games evening is the perfect way to reconnect and create new memories, no matter the distance.

Spill the tea

Siblings are like best friends, always attached at the hip. But when one moves out for university or a job, the dynamic of sharing everything can fade. Bring back that energy and catch up on each other’s lives. Take some time to "spill the tea" and share all the latest news, gossip, and stories, just like old times. It’s a great way to reconnect, strengthen your bond, and feel close, even from afar.

