Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to make handmade rakhis? The perfect thoughtful alternative to store-bought rakhis

Raksha Bandhan 2024: With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it's the perfect time to celebrate the cherished bond between siblings in an extraordinary way. Anything handmade has a special, thoughtful sentiment attached to it - the labour, time, and efforts amplify the love. Instead of store-bought Rakhi, make your own Rakhi for your beloved sibling with a personal touch. Handmade Rakhis, born from creativity and affection, become treasured keepsakes that solidify the sibling connection further. Moreover, the journey of crafting handmade Rakhis is fun, making it an unforgettable moment. The personal effects convey your heartfelt emotions, unlike regular store-bought Rakhis. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Show your creativity and make the perfect rakhi for a memorable Raksha Bandhan.(Pinterest)

Here’s how you can make your handmade Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Materials required to make handmade Rakhi

Rakhi can require as many or as few ingredients since it all depends on the look you want. But the basic materials you need are Rakhi thread (silk thread, wool, satin ribbon), glue, scissors, and decorative materials like coloured papers, foam, wool, sequins, tassels, beads, etc. Decorative materials are as per your requirements. Colours can be chosen as per the preferences of the siblings. Remember to make a checklist of your sibling's favourite colours, designs, and other elements and align the rahi decor accordingly. This attention to detail is thoughtful and considerate.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Method

Create a base for all your decorations at the centre of the thread. Cut out a rectangular/circular piece of cardboard or sturdy paper for the foundation. To make a fabric-based rakhi that lasts longer, use cotton or felt, double-layered for added thickness, and use it as the base. For a more fabric-focused Rakhi, all the decorative elements can be fabric cutouts, perhaps something as simple as a car cut-out to reflect your brother’s passion for automobiles.

If full-on festive maximalism is the vibe, embellish the base with decorative materials like stones, beads, and tassels along the border. Following a colour pattern for the decor arrangement brings much-needed harmony to the Rakhi. If opting for an all-bead look, insert the coloured beads into the Rakhi thread.

However, if you prefer minimalism, you can skip glitzy decor items like sequins or beads and opt for a personal touch. On a piece of paper, doodle a sketch of you and your brother, and glue it to the centre. For minimalistic decoration, add stones to the outer ring of the sketch cut-out. If you’re not much of an artist, you can add a paper cut-out of your brother’s nickname or another endearing name you call him. If neither option suits you, channel your inner creative side with your origami skills. You can rumple and fold papers to create beautiful flowers or swans over the rakhi base.

However, the decor is, a well-made rakhi is not solely about aesthetics but also how personally it resonates with both of you. It's a celebration of sibling rivalry, love, and all the small acts of care in between—whether it's meticulously dividing a piece of chocolate with a scale, staying up late to help with projects, or rolling up your sleeves to intimidate bullies. Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of your shared journey and the promise to unconditionally have each other's backs.