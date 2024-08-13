Society Socials: 90's Trivia, Fun and Frolic at this Greater Noida society

Residents of Plumeria Garden Estate, Greater Noida got the perfect kickstart to their Sunday morning. And the cool and breezy weather provided a perfect setting for some fun and frolic. From excited cheers, to giggles and laughter, this edition of Society Socials, an initiative by Hindustan Times and HT City was filled with all. Residents of Plumeria Garden Estate, participating in interesting games due to Society Socials

While exciting games such as Jigsaw Puzzle, Cube game, Hula Hoop, Tug of War, to Mikado Sticks had the young and old hooked, what was most loved by one and all was the trivia round that took the residents down memory lane featuring famous 90s ads and jingles.

With the Teej weekend, the festive fervour was still prevalent. Deepika Gupta, a working professional who won the bumper prize in the trivia round, shares: “We were prepping for our dance practice for Teej function in evening and heard about the event. It was a perfect Sunday morning spent here. Bahut maza aaya khoob masti ki itne fun questions answer karke. My friends were trying to help par main khud se jeeti.” Shruti Varshney, a website designer adds: “I am working from home and barely get time to even meet my neighbours with work and my child. HT ke through hum sabse mile aur itna enjoy kiya.”

The captivating games kept the young and old hooked to the event.

Eleven-year-old Kayna ,who participated in various fun activities shares: “This was better than watching mobile phone all day. The fun activities were really enjoyable.”

Another resident Neeraj Singh,a businessman, adds: “My morning begins with reading HT. These type of activities give us time to enjoy with our kids and is great for their overall development. My seven-year-old girl Anaya is very competitive. She was giving thumbs-up when I was answering trivia round. That was amazing.”

“Usually my morning begins with an hour of badminton. This was refreshing change today. Today’s lifestyle is very hectic and until and unless we do social activities one can’t sustain mentally,” shares Chandan Kumar who held a Cube for the longest on his feet winning some goodies.

