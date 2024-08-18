Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: 20+ Rakhi wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Raksha Bandhan falls on August 19 this year. The festival honours the everlasting bond shared between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, on Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and in return, brothers promise to protect them. Siblings also exchange presents to make the day special. You can make the festival meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, and more with your siblings. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Make your siblings feel special on Rakhi by sending them meaningful wishes, images, and greetings. (Freepik)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 wishes, images, and SMS

Dear bro, I love you to the moon and back. You may annoy me a lot, but I'd rather it be you than anyone else. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi. You are the best sister in this world. I hope our bond only grows stronger with each passing day.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi falls on August 19 this year. (HT Photo)

No matter how far we are, our bond remains unbreakable. Sending you lots of love on this Raksha Bandhan.

Thanks for being such a wonderful brother. You were always my best friend, looking out for me and guiding me. Happy Rakhi, bhai.

Dear sister, you were there for me in the bad times and the good times. Thank you for being the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You irritate me, make me laugh, love me unconditionally, and always pamper me. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Rakhi is celebrated annually in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. (Freepik)

Wishing my wonderful brother a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and success.

I have the loveliest and sweetest sister in this world. Thanks for being the best and coolest one! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Sister, you have always been my role model since the beginning. May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love we have always shared with all my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 Facebook Status and WhatsApp message

With every Raksha Bandhan, I'm reminded of how lucky I am to have you in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi honours the special bond shared between siblings. (HT Photo)

I pray for my brother to have peace, good health, happiness and all the best things in life today and always. Happy Rakhi, bhai.

Even though we may be miles apart, our bond will never fade. Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love and joy.

Brother, you are my superhero who's always there to rescue me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I want you to know how much I appreciate you and all you do for me. Have a joyful Raksha Bandhan!

To my amazing sibling, you are not just my family but also my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: On this day, siblings surprise each other by gifting meaningful presents. (Freepik)

You have always been my pillar of strength, protector and confidant. I am always grateful that you are my sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Having you as my brother is the biggest gift I could ever receive. Thank you for everything that you do for me. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Brother, you are my first friend and forever protector. May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

To my sister, who makes every moment magical, I wish you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love and happiness.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 Quotes for Siblings

"Sisters make the best friends in the world." - Marilyn Monroe.

"She's always there for me when I need her. She's my best friend. She's just my everything." - Ashley Olsen.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: Happy Rakhi to all! (Freepik)

"A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves - a special kind of double." - Toni Morrison.

"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." – Isadora James.

"No matter how thick the night, I will always be there to light your way." - Hafsah Faizal.

"A sister is both your mirror and your opposite." – Elizabeth Fishel.

"The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." - Cali Rae Turner.

"As I grew up, one of my strongest allies has been my sister." - Patti Smith.