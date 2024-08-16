Raksha Bandhan 2024: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 18 or 19? Shubh muhurat and correct time to tie Rakhi to your brother

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a lot of love every year. It commemorates the everlasting bonds shared between siblings and holds a symbolic significance. Know its correct date, shubh muhurat, auspicious time to tie Rakhi, and more. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious organza saree set for attending NMACC event with Shikhar Pahariya costs ₹1.6 lakh) Raksha Bandhan 2024: On Raksha Bandhan, the Rakhi tying ceremony should be performed during an auspicious muhurat. (Freepik)

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Is Rakhi on August 18 or 19?

The auspicious festival of Rakhi is celebrated annually in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated annually in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. (Freepik)

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Shubh muhurat and correct time to tie Rakhi

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi to your siblings is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon. If one is unable to tie Rakhi during Aparahna time, they can perform the rituals during the Pradosh time. However, one should avoid performing Raksha Bandhan rituals during Bhadra time.

Raksha Bandhan auspicious time to tie Rakhi - 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Aparahna Time Muhurta - 1:43 pm to 4:20 pm

Pradosh Time Muhurta - 6:56 pm to 9:08 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time - 1:30 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 3:04 am on August 19, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:55 pm on August 19, 2024

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi celebrates the special bond shared between siblings. (Freepik)

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Citywise Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

New Delhi - 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Pune - 1:30 pm to 9:14 pm

Chennai - 1:30 pm to 8:46 pm

Kolkata - 1:30 pm to 8:19 pm

Hyderabad - 1:30 pm to 8:55 pm

Ahmedabad - 1:30 pm to 9:22 pm

Noida - 1:30 pm to 9:07 pm

Jaipur - 1:30 pm to 9:12 pm

Mumbai - 1:30 pm to 9:19 pm

Gurgaon - 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Bengaluru - 1:30 pm to 8:56 pm

Chandigarh - 1:30 pm to 9:11 pm

All you need to know about Raksha Bandhan

During the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother's hands as a symbol of their love and affection. They also perform aarti and tilak ceremony. To uphold their sister's affection, brothers promise to protect and help their sisters from troubles. In the modern context, not only sisters but brothers also tie Rakhi on their sisters' hands, and sisters also perform the ritual among each other. Siblings also exchange gifts and pamper each other with surprises.