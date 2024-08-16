Weekly Panchang from August 16-22, 2024: Raksha Bandhan, Sun’s Transit in Leo, Auspicious Muhuratas

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

The next seven days will bring together a series of auspicious happenings. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated this week. It is also the week that the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar begins—a time of potent spiritual energies. The Sun, the king of the solar system, will make its transit this week into Leo, the sign it rules, where it will bless us with confidence and leadership abilities. At the same time, Mercury will move into Cancer, making us realise the power of communicating with more emotional depth. This is an auspicious time for making any purchases, especially those relating to vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 16, Friday (05:51 AM to 05:51 AM, Aug 17) and August 22, Thursday (10:05 PM to 05:55 AM, Aug 23).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 16, Friday (05:51 AM to 05:51 AM, Aug 17) and August 22, Thursday (10:05 PM to 05:55 AM, Aug 23). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on August 19, Monday (05:53 AM to 05:45 AM, Aug 20).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra on August 16 (Friday) at 04:51 AM

Sun transits Leo sign on August 16 (Friday) at 07:53 PM

Saturn transits Poorva Bhadrapada Pada on August 18 (Sunday) at 10:03 PM

Venus and Jupiter at a 90-degree square on August 19 (Monday) at 11:20 AM

Jupiter enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra on August 20 (Tuesday) at 05:22 PM

Mercury transits Cancer sign on August 22 (Thursday) at 06:22 AM

Mercury enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on August 22 (Thursday) at 06:22 AM

Venus enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on August 22 (Thursday) at 08:07 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Simha Sankranti (August 16, Friday): Simha Sankranti is when the sun transits to the Leo sign. It is a Hindu festival that involves prayers, rituals, and offerings to mark the onset of the new harvest season. People pray for wealth, good health and fortune.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (16th August, Friday): It is a day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is considered to confer fertility on couples seeking to have children of sound health. Lovers fast, offer prayers, chant mantras, and offer puja to the gods to receive their blessings and have a happy family life.

Shani Trayodashi (August 17, Saturday): Shani Trayodashi is one of the most important days for devotees of Lord Shani. Beliars pay special homage and pray to Shani to protect them, to relieve them from their troubles, and to bless them. It is said that observing fasts and chanting Shani mantras are suitable today.

Malayalam New Year (August 17, Saturday): The first day of the ‘Chingam’ month in the Malayalam calendar. Also known as Kolla Varsham, it is a day of prayers, rituals, and family get-togethers to mark the new year, prosperity and harvest season in Kerala.

Raksha Bandhan (August 19, Monday): On this day, sisters bless their brothers by putting a small sacred thread called Rakhi on their wrist. On their part, brothers pledge to protect their sisters right from childhood to old age. The festival enhances the bond of family and acknowledges the bond of togetherness between siblings.

Gayatri Jayanti (August 19, Monday): It is the day of birth of Goddess Gayatri, who manifests the Gayatri Mantra. This is the day people pray for enlightenment, peace and spiritual progress. People offer puja, sing the Gayatri Mantra, and meditate and pray.

Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat (August 19, Monday): It is considered auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by observing this fast, one is blessed with prosperity, good health and spiritual upliftment.

Narali Purnima (August 19, Monday): This festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Varuna, the lord of the sea. During the festival, people offer coconuts to the sea to thank the god and ask for protection and prosperity.

Hayagriva Jayanti (August 19, Monday): It is dedicated to Lord Hayagriva, the God of education. This day is dedicated to the manifestation of Lord Hayagriva, who is depicted with a horse face and is considered the deity of knowledge and wisdom. People pray for knowledge, wisdom, success in schools, colleges and universities, and spiritual progress.

Shravana Purnima (Monday, August 19): This festival is performed to pay respect to the ancestors and seek their blessings. People carry out sacrifices to show appreciation and enhance togetherness among family members.

Bhadrapada Begins (August 20, Tuesday): The Hindu month of Bhadrapada is of spiritual growth, and there are many opportunities for such a change on the personal and the collective level. Engage in activities that will assist you in harnessing the positive energies of the Bhadrapada month to bring harmony and prosperity in your life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 16: 10:47 AM to 12:25 PM

10:47 AM to 12:25 PM August 17: 09:08 AM to 10:47 AM

09:08 AM to 10:47 AM August 18: 05:19 PM to 06:57 PM

05:19 PM to 06:57 PM August 19: 07:31 AM to 09:08 AM

07:31 AM to 09:08 AM August 20: 03:40 PM to 05:17 PM

03:40 PM to 05:17 PM August 21: 12:24 PM to 02:02 PM

12:24 PM to 02:02 PM August 22: 02:01 PM to 03:38 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

