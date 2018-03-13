Ravichandran Ashwin, Virender Sehwag unveil King XI Punjab’s jersey for IPL 2018
Mar 13, 2018 22:26 IST
/
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) mentor Virender Sehwag (L) and captain Ravichandran Ashwin unveil their team jersey for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
/
This will be Ashwin’s maiden season with KXIP, having previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. (PTI)
/
KXIP are hoping to win their title drought in the IPL this season. (PTI)
/
Sehwag had worked with the team last season too, where they had failed to make it to the play-offs. (PTI)
/
Ashwin had earlier been picked up by KXIP in the IPL auction after Chennai Super Kings turned down the opportunity to sign him through the Right-to-Match card. (Twitter/Mohit Burman)
/
Kings XI Punjab have reached the IPL final on only one previous occasion, in 2014. (Twitter/Mohit Burman)
/
The new season of the IPL starts on April 4. (Twitter/Mohit Burman)
featured photos
-
-
india Mar 13, 05:41 IST
-
-
world Mar 13, 09:39 IST
-
-
india Mar 12, 05:28 IST
-
advertorial Mar 12, 05:10 IST