Anushka Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala send love to Evaarah, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's baby daughter

Celebrities are showering a ton of love on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's newborn daughter. On Friday, Athiya took to Instagram to share the baby's first photo and also revealed her name, Evaarah. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's daughter got some love from Anushka Sharma.

Blessings from Bollywood

“Our baby girl, our everything. 🪷 Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” Athiya wrote with her post. Anushka Sharma, who is Athiya's friend, posted a heart emoji on the photo. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “This is everything.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu also left a bunch of heart emojis.

Fans of the actor and the cricketer also showered the baby girl with blessings. “God give special gift for klaassy man❤️,” wrote a person. “Priceless moment,” wrote another fan.

About baby Evaarah and her parents

On March 24, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared a joint Instagram post to announce the arrival of their baby girl. The couple posted a painting of two swans accompanied by the message, “Blessed with a baby girl,” revealing that their daughter was born on Monday, March 24, 2025. The post didn’t include a caption but featured an emoji of a baby with a halo and wings. This marks their first child together.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a joint note on Instagram that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

On March 28, Athiya Shetty gave fans a peek into a special welcome ceremony through her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of two ornately decorated thalis. One was filled with vibrant flower petals, while the other featured pink roses, sindoor, and rice — traditional elements used in Hindu rituals. At the top of the image, Athiya wrote “aum,” adding a spiritual touch to the moment.

KL Rahul met Athiya in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and the two quickly connected. Their relationship grew over the years, leading to their wedding in 2023. The ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala with only close friends and family in attendance.