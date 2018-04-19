 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 19, 2018 17:02 IST
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from the Supreme Court of India dismissing pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya to India becoming the world’s sixth largest economy, displacing France.

