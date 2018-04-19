India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 19, 2018 17:02 IST
Prashant Bhushan, a senior lawyer representing the petitioner, speaks with media outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi. The Supreme Court of India dismissed petitions calling for an investigation into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, ruling that he died of natural causes and the petitions were a serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)
India is now the world’s sixth largest economy, displacing France. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), clocked in at $2.6 trillion for 2017, according to the database of the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April 2018. The five economies ahead are the United States, China, Japan, Germany and United Kingdom. (Sonu Mehta / HT File)
The website of the Supreme Court of India was inaccessible on Thursday afternoon after it was reportedly hacked 30 minutes after the court delivered the verdict in the BH Loya case. (Anindito Mukherjee / REUTERS File)
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (C) on Wednesday launched a portal, Study in India programme to draw more foreign students to about 160 premier universities and institutions across the country, including IITs and IIMs, with 15,000 seats in the 2018-19 academic year. This portal will help prospective students get information about the institutions and also register and apply to the programmes of their choice through it. (Kamal Singh / PTI)
The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday rejected the resignation of K Ravinder Reddy, the judge who had quit his duties after acquitting the accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case on Monday. Reddy, a senior judge handling National Investigation Agency cases in Hyderabad, resumed work at the fourth metropolitan sessions court after the High Court cancelled his leave also. (PTI File)
Triggered by the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) coalition victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, The Indian National Lok Dal is the latest to announce its alliance with BSP for next year’s assembly elections in Haryana and in Rajasthan, for November this year. Prior to this, the BSP and the Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands for the May assembly elections in Karnataka. (Virendra Singh Gosain / HT File)
Former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, commenting on the Kathua rape case on Wednesday, said his party would bring a law to award capital punishment in Kathua like cases, if it comes back to power in the state. (Raj K Raj / HT File)
