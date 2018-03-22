India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 22, 2018 17:15 IST
Mark Zuckerberg has said Facebook is enhancing its security features to ensure the integrity of upcoming key elections in countries like India on its platform, as the social media giant faced flak over a major data breach scandal by a British firm linked to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. (Manu Fernadez / AP File)
Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia at the 2018-19 budget session in New Delhi on Thursday. Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, Sisodia said this is the first ‘Green budget’ of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city. The government allocated Rs 13,997 crore for the education sector while Rs 6,729 crore was allocated to the health sector. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Women carry containers after filling them with water from a stream at Dasilpora village in Srinagar. According to a 2012 World Bank report, at least 21 Indian cities are moving towards zero ground water level by 2020. World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22, with a focus on universal access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Indian Junior Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation S.S. Ahluwalia, welcomes German President Frank Walter Steinmeier (2L) and his wife Elke Buedenbender upon their arrival at the Palam airport in New Delhi on Thursday. Steinmeier is on a four-day state visit to India. (Manish Swarup / AP)
Union Minister Vijay Goel said today that he will be visiting key leaders of opposition parties to persuade them to call off their protests, which have resulted in a washout of Parliament’s proceedings since March 5 when it met to continue the Budget session. Goel noted that over Rs 2.5 lakh is spent per minute in running Parliament and asked opposition parties to raise their issues and debate them in the two Houses. (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
Policemen pay respects during the wreath laying ceremony of their colleague Deepak Thusoo, who was killed in a gun battle with militants, at the police headquarters in Srinagar. In the bloodiest encounter in Kashmir so far this year, two policemen, three soldiers and five militants suspected to have recently crossed the Line of Control were killed in a gunbattle in a forest in Kupwara district on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
The Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap (C), son of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the murder case of a Siwan-based journalist. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the RJD leader. (PTI File)
Indian player Harmanpreet Kaur bats against Australia during the Women's T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai on Thursday. (Rajanish Kakade / AP)
Members of Royal Thai Police get ordained under the Bodhi tree at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Thursday. (PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Mark Zuckerberg saying Facebook is enhancing its security features to ensure the integrity of upcoming elections in countries like India to the presentation of the 2018-19 Delhi state budget.