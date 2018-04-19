Photos: Celebrating Charlie Chaplin’s 129th birthday in Gujarat

about the gallery

Charlie Chaplin enthusiast and impersonator Ashok Aswani, founder of Charlie Circle has been celebrating the legendary actor’s birthday since 1973 in Adipur, Gujarat. What started as homage to an idol with a simple cake on the legendary actor’s birthday cut alone, has today swelled to hundreds of Chaplin impersonators, young and old alike, taking to the streets in marches and contests every. Marking Chaplin’s 129th birth anniversary and the Charlie Circle’s 45th, 300 enthusiasts dressed as Chaplin’s iconic Tramp waddled along Adipur in a two-hour-long parade, walking sticks and fake mustaches on point.