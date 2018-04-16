 Photos: For Dantewada women, the Kadaknath brings economic strength | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Apr 16, 2018-Monday
Photos: For Dantewada women, the Kadaknath brings economic strength

Apr 16, 2018
The all-black Kadaknath chicken, known for its unique appearance and gamey taste, has been in the news because of an ownership tussle between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. MP won, but it is in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada that the fowl has become a symbol of hope. Women are being given Kadaknath chicken at a fraction of the cost, and with the money they are making from rearing and selling them, they’re rain-proofing their homes, paying for siblings to go to college and, in one case, buying a motorcycle.

