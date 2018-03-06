 Photos: In Delhi’s Govindpuri, Binota Gayen is the first e-rickshaw driver | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: In Delhi’s Govindpuri, Binota Gayen is the first e-rickshaw driver

Mar 06, 2018 09:51 IST
44-year-old Binota Gayen, a mother and wife in Delhi's Govindpuri, became Delhi's first female e-rickshaw driver in 2016 when she picked up driving the vehicle in a bid to secure her family's financial standing and live out her passion for driving at the same time.

