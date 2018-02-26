Photos: In Nagaland, women rise to the fore in politics
Feb 26, 2018 13:52 IST
/
Rekha Rose Dukru, an independent candidate from the Chizami seat, with a group of women at a village in Phek district. 35-year-old Dukru is one of five women candidates trying to become the first woman MLA in the state. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
A long view of Kohima city before the Assembly Elections in Nagaland, India. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Tokheli Kikon at home in Dimapur’s Naharbari village. In 2005, Tokheli became the first woman chairperson of the village. “I had to fight a lot with the men. Everyone said we don’t allow women to lead us. But I was determined, and won twice more,” she said. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
A security personnel keeps watch as campaigning progresses in Nagaland, which goes to the polls on February 27. The simmering tensions spilled into the streets last year after the government notified elections to urban local bodies, and made 33 per cent reservation for women mandatory. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Wedie U Kronu , a National People’s Party candidate for the Dimapur III seat, outlines her agenda that will focus on youth and development. Next to her is her husband Roland Lotha. “We don’t remember having so many women candidates,” says the state’s chief electoral officer Abhijit Sen. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Rekha Rose Dukru, who is fighting as an independent from the far-flung Chizami constituency, is one of five women in this election who are trying to change the course of political history in Nagaland. “Your vote can change everything, it can bring water to your kitchens, electricity to your houses. Don’t let the men decide who to vote for,” says Dukru. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Women in Nagaland are everywhere — they man restaurants, form more than 60 per cent of the agricultural labour, they run shops and sell wares in the markets. But when it comes to decision making, be it in the village council or city corporations or the assembly, women are missing. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Elections in Nagaland are expensive, and more than half the candidates have assets above ₹ 1 crore, but a woman possesses little property or resources to marshal for the polls. When asked why more women weren’t fielded, the BJP and NDPP say they didn’t receive more nominations. The ruling Naga People’s Front admits that getting women to win in Naga society is difficult. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
about the galleryWomen in Nagaland are everywhere — they man restaurants, form more than 60 per cent of the agricultural labour, they run shops and sell wares in the markets. But when it comes to decision making, be it in the village council or city corporations or the assembly, women are missing.Since the state was formed in 1963, no woman MLA has been elected to the 60-member assembly in Nagaland. But a watershed election this time, with five women contesting, may change that.