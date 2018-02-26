Photos: In Nagaland, women rise to the fore in politics

about the gallery

Women in Nagaland are everywhere — they man restaurants, form more than 60 per cent of the agricultural labour, they run shops and sell wares in the markets. But when it comes to decision making, be it in the village council or city corporations or the assembly, women are missing.Since the state was formed in 1963, no woman MLA has been elected to the 60-member assembly in Nagaland. But a watershed election this time, with five women contesting, may change that.