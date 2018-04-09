Photos: Maharashtra’s 111-yr-old Matheran ‘toy’ train chugs on with upgrades
The 111-year-old Neral Matheran ‘toy’ train, a major tourist attraction, which chugs 21 km from Neral in Raigad district to the Matheran hill station now has upgraded brakes and a modified engine, no longer requiring ‘brake porters’ in each bogie to manually apply the brakes. The improved toy train comes with greater safety and a smoother ride. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Re-launched in January this year, the train can seat 120 people and has three second class bogies, one for first class, a guard section and a general coach. The Neral-Matheran Light Railway also known as Phul Rani was started in 1907, with the help of Abdul Hussein Adamjee Peerbhoy. The first train from Neral to Matheran is at 6.40am daily. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Passengers on the train are often surprised at how the compact 2-ft narrow gauge heritage train manages to chug uphill on its scenic route. Large windows provide wide views of the valleys on either side and passengers can hop on and off at the stations along the route. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
The train is especially popular among vacationers from Mumbai and Pune. One finds train enthusiasts and riders who came as children themselves, sharing the experience now with their children. For others the train is a quaint way of covering the route free from the hassle of haggling with cab and horse ride operators. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Upgradation has provided better checks on the air pressure, oiling points and sand content on the tracks. But the train signal pattern still operates on the token ball method, meaning that the token machine is attached to a phone, which provides updates on the track condition. A token is brought out right before the departure that explains the track availability. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Madhuri More, Assistant station manager, Neral Railway Station says weekends see the maximum crowd with frequent enquiries for more trains. Right now on a daily basis just one train goes upward. An additional train at 9am only on Friday was introduced a few weeks ago and there is talk of increasing the frequency. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
The train is operational from April to June says Chief booking supervisor, Shivaji Shedge. Between June 16 to October 15 services are suspended. The first train that leaves Neral is further used as a shuttle service between Aman lodge Station and Matheran. The service has two operational trains that ply every day. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Maikam Anthony, the train’s driver says the upgrades have also made his job easier. Where he relied on the porters to apply brakes earlier, the controls now rest with him in the engine compartment itself, an improvement in the efficiency and safety of the train ride. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
A toy train seen on its return journey from Matheran to Neral. For now, the bogies still have the brake porters, but their role is now ensuring safety, making sure no passengers are standing, leaning or forcing pressure on one side of the bogie. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
Children look on as a toy train makes its way from Jummapatti. Work is underway on replacing the tracks and putting up safety barriers around the riskier turns and crossings. And keeping with the demand, authorities are looking at increasing services, and also perhaps a dining car. (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
about the galleryA major attraction among vacationers, especially from Mumbai and Pune, the 111-year-old Matheran toy train service was re-launched in January 2018 and now, no longer requires ‘brake porters’ in each bogie to apply the brakes. Upgrades to the engine and braking systems now mean that vacationers can enjoy the same scenic journey zigzagging from Neral to Matheran hilltop but with a smoother ride and improved safety in one of the few narrow gauge heritage trains in the country.