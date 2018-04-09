Photos: Maharashtra’s 111-yr-old Matheran ‘toy’ train chugs on with upgrades

about the gallery

A major attraction among vacationers, especially from Mumbai and Pune, the 111-year-old Matheran toy train service was re-launched in January 2018 and now, no longer requires ‘brake porters’ in each bogie to apply the brakes. Upgrades to the engine and braking systems now mean that vacationers can enjoy the same scenic journey zigzagging from Neral to Matheran hilltop but with a smoother ride and improved safety in one of the few narrow gauge heritage trains in the country.