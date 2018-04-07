Photos: Marred by disruptions and protests, Parliament Budget session ends

about the gallery

The second leg of the 2018 Budget session of the Parliament turned saw its last day on Friday. The session turned out to be a month-long period of protests and logjams in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by various parties. Issues ranging from Andhra special status and Cauvery to the PNB fraud and vandalisation of statues led to slogan-shouting and repeated adjournments that became characteristic of the last full Budget session before the 2019 general elections.