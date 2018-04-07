Photos: Marred by disruptions and protests, Parliament Budget session ends
Apr 07, 2018 12:41 IST
/
Opposition members protest on the last day of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Friday. The second half of the Parliament’s Budget session ended in a washout as both Houses were adjourned indefinitely without transacting any legislative business. The session, which began on March 5, was among the least productive in the last 18 years. (PTI)
/
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stage a protest over the PNB scam case on March 5. The last full budget session before the 2019 Elections couldn’t debate five no-confidence motions, and passed the budget and related bills without debate. Just two out of eight planned bills were introduced. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
Congress leader Renuka Choudhary along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs protest demanding implementation of AP Reorganisation Act on March 06. Fiery regional issues such as the sharing of Cauvery river waters among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh’s demand for a special category status entitle it to certain central grants overshadowed national debates. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
TDP MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his colleague YS Chowdary stepped down as ministers in the NDA government. The Bharatiya Janata Party later in March lost the TDP, a crucial southern ally over denial of special category status. The party also gave notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government for denying the status as promised in the 2014 bifurcation of the state. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
/
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced on March 20, that the 39 bodies exhumed in Badoosh in Iraq had been identified as those of Indians missing since 2014 and would be brought back to India. (PTI)
/
TMC protests to condemn atrocities on Dalits with AIADMK holding a protest for the constitution of Cauvery Management Board on April 03, 2018. Proceedings were halted over issues such as the fraud at Punjab National Bank, the agrarian crisis in parts of the country and the perceived dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order. (Shahbaz Khan / PTI)
/
West Bengal CM and TMC party leader Mamata Banerjee arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, on March 27. On the sidelines of the Budget session, Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi to rally support among opposition parties for a united front against the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
NDA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi stands along with opposition party members during a protest in Parliament during budget session in New Delhi on April 04. Continuous disruptions for 22 days equaled the worst parliamentary logjam of 2010. The Lok Sabha in its 29 sittings lost 127 hours and 45 minutes, working for only 34 hours, 5 minutes. (Kamal Singh / PTI)
/
In the various protests that emerged during the Budget session TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad stood out for his take to various costumed appearances as drawing attention to the protest demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 03 announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed by the Islamic State in Iraq. The announcement came after Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament demanding compensation for the workers killed in Iraq and a day after their remains were brought back to India. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
In a rare sight, ministers protested in front of the fabled Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex against the non-functioning of the legislature on the last working day. Ministers Ananth Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, S S Ahluwalia and Anand Manoj Sinhawere among protestors. The Congress hit back soon after, moving a privilege motion against Kumar for deliberately naming the Congress. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
The Rajya Sabha in its 30 sittings worked for 45 hours, losing more than 121 hours to disruptions. House chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, tried several times to end the impasse on the final day, remarking that a total breakdown in communication among various sections of the House was the root of the prolonged stalemate and bad for parliamentary democracy. (PTI)
about the galleryThe second leg of the 2018 Budget session of the Parliament turned saw its last day on Friday. The session turned out to be a month-long period of protests and logjams in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by various parties. Issues ranging from Andhra special status and Cauvery to the PNB fraud and vandalisation of statues led to slogan-shouting and repeated adjournments that became characteristic of the last full Budget session before the 2019 general elections.