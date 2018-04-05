International Wheelchair T20 Cricket series: Bangaldesh win series 2-1
Apr 05, 2018 11:48 IST
/
1.The Bilateral Wheelchair T20 Cricket series was held for the first time in India this year. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
India won the match by two runs against Bangladesh at Meghnath Sport Complex ground at Shivaji University (Kolhapur) Campus on Sunday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
In a nail biting match, India emerged victorious owing to brilliant bowling by Saurabh Malik, who took two wickets during the last over, when Bangladesh required 15 runs for victory. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
Despite brilliant display of batting by Bangladesh wicket kipper, MD Ripon Uddin, the team failed to complete India’s target of 207 runs in 20 overs, losing the match by two runs. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
In the second match, the Bangladesh team won by 3 wicket against India at Goregoan Sports club, Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
India had scored 141 runs and lost four wickets during their 20 overs in the second match. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
Bangladesh, on the other hand, beat India’s score in the second match in only 17 overs, making them the victorious team. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
In the third and final match, the home team scored 101 runs in 20 overs. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/
While the Bangladesh team reached their goal in 18 overs (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
/