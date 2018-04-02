Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian athletes ready to deliver golden show
Apr 02, 2018 22:16 IST
Indian contingent with officials during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2018 games village in Gold Coast, Australia, on Monday. (PTI)
Indian boxing contingent (L-R) Pinki Rani Jangra, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi Laishram and Lovlina Borgohain during the country's flag-hoisting ceremony. (PTI)
Indian athletes with Australian artists at the Commonwealth Games village. (PTI)
Indian boxer Manoj Kumar poses for a photo. (PTI)
There are high expectations from Indian athletes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (PTI)
Happy Indian contingent is all smiles before the competitions begin. (PTI)
India hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010. (PTI)
A cyclist rides past Commonwealth Games banner on the side of the road in Gold Coast. (AP)
