37th sub-junior national wrestling: Grappling odds to earn a bout of success
Mar 16, 2018 18:05 IST
/
Solapur’s Saurabh Igave of Maharashtra (red) in action against Aman of Haryana on the last day of the 37th sub-junior national wrestling at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/ht PHOTO)
/
Spectators cheer up as Maharashtra's Atul Chechar bagged a silver medal in freestyle wrestling at sub junior wrestling tournament held at at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/HT PHOTO)
/
Contestants from different states fight it out on the mat at sub junior wrestling tournament held at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
Medalists from Maharashtra at 20th sub- junior girls wrestling competition at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
Maharashtra’s Srushti Bhosale (61kg) in action against Haryana’s Anshu (red) on day one of the 37th sun-junior nationals wrestling tourney held at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (HT PHOTO)
/
Overall, Haryana continued its domination and finished with 220 points, followed by Delhi with 156 points and Maharashtra third, with 102 points at the 37th sub-junior nationals at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
Maharashtra’s Pravin Patil (in red) displaying the fine technique of the ‘Bharandaj’, a difficult overhead pinning move that awards five points, against Uttar Pradesh’s Dinesh Yadav. The move turned out to be the match winner for the state wrestler. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
On the first day of the tournament, all girls’ events were held and Maharashtra team returned with nine medals including two silver and seven bronze, bettering their last year’s performance of seven medals. (HT PHOTO)
/
Maharashtra’s Hrishikesh Patil (blue) in action against Rohan Bhosale of Services. Rohan won the bout. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
Solapur’s Saurabh Igave (red) is son of famous wrestler Madhukar Igave and is already under pressure to continue his father’s legacy. However during the sub-junior nationals the 17-year-old wrestler was worried about his SSC exams. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
On the last day of the 37th sub-junior national wrestling at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi, Maharashtra finished with a tally of one silver and five bronze medals, compared to one gold and five bronze medals last year in the freestyle category. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/
Atul Chechar of Maharashtra (blue) in action against Vipin of Hariyana in the 51kg finals of freestyle wrestling at Sub junior wrestling tournament held at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi. (sanket wankhade/ht photo)
/