 Photos: By the Dead Sea, Bedouin graze camels at Earth's lowest place
Mar 19, 2018-Monday
Mar 19, 2018 13:57 IST
As the hot summers of the Israeli territories give way to cool winter climes, hundreds of camels and their Bedouin Arab herders keeping watchful eyes, journey from southern Israel to the Dead Sea where the livestock pastures for months, and the herders share traditional knowledge and bond with their sons in desert camps away from modernity, keeping alive an ancient tradition passed from father to son over the generations.

