 Photos: Development threatens earth's largest wetlands in Latin America
Mar 18, 2018
Mar 17, 2018 19:22 IST
The Pantanal is the largest wetland on the planet located in Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, spanning across 65,600 square miles of area. It is home to more than 4,000 species of plants and animals. But with industrialized agriculture encroaching deeper and deeper into former wilderness, that fragile water network nestled between Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia is now under serious threat.

