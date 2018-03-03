Photos of the week: The ‘Beast from the East’ in Europe to airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta
Mar 04, 2018 11:34 IST
Cattle eat snow on a wall in Denby Dale, northern England as icy temperatures persist across Britain. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed "The Beast from the East" sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe causing travel chaos. (Anthony Devlin / AFP)
Japanese tourists put on plastic coats as they visit the ancient Colosseum during a the first snowfall in six years in Rome. (Vincenzo Pinto / AFP)
A duck appreciates icicles forming at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. (Stefan Wermuth / REUTERS)
Hikers walk the Ngong Ping 360 Rescue Trail on Hong Kong's outlying Lantau Island. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
An Internally Displaced Congolese woman rests with her new born child in a clinic for IDP's just out side the camp in Bunia. Twenty-three people were killed in renewed clashes between ethnic groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east. (John Wessels / AFP)
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning his final match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the ATP 500 Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Sergio Moraes / REUTERS)
Candles and portraits of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak are placed as tributes at Wenceslas Square in Prague. Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova were murdered in their house in Velka Maca, some 50 km from Bratislava on February 26. (Michal Cizek / AFP)
Palestinian children sit on the back of a Mercedes 6-door taxi converted into a pick-up vehicle in the al-Shatee refugee camp in Gaza City. (Mahmud Hams / AFP)
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand. (Athit Perawongmetha / REUTERS)
A dancer takes a picture upon the arrival of the special aircraft carrying the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Nairobi. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)
A decorative plate featuring an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen behind a statue of Mao Zedong at a souvenir store next to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The country has shocked many observers by proposing a constitutional amendment to end the two-term limit for presidents, giving Xi a clear path to rule the world's second largest economy for life. (Greg Baker / AFP)
Dancers perform during celebrations marking the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog, in First Chinatown, Johannesburg. (Gulshan Khan / AFP)
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Leah Millis / REUTERS)
Yosvani Herrera looks on while working at the H. Upmann cigar factory during the XX Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba. (REUTERS)
A view from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh bombardment. A fledgling "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia in Syria's rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta was rattled by air strikes and rocket fire. (AFP)
A fish-eye view of the Edicule of the Tomb at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, after it opened doors to visitors following a three day shutdown over a standoff with the government regarding municipal dues owed. (Ammar Awad / REUTERS)
Hundreds of worshipers gathered inside World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Pennsylvania at a blessing ceremony for couples featuring their AR-15 rifles which they claim symbolize the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation. (Don Emmert / AFP)
Silvio Berlusconi (L) wipes the forehead of the League’s Matteo Salvini, as he jokes with him during a press conference with Brothers of Italy (unseen) at the in Rome. Berlusconi's rightwing coalition, on course to win the most votes in Italy's election, held its first and last public meeting on March 1 in an attempt to quell speculation of severe internal divisions. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP)
Deer clash antlers as snow falls in Richmond Park in London, Britain. (Toby Melville / REUTERS)
A boy dressed up in a Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. (Ammar Awad / REUTERS)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji / REUTERS)
about the galleryFrom the Winter Olympics 2018 drawing to an end to freak weather caused by a phenomena dubbed the 'Beast from the East' sweeping Europe --photos of the week from around the world.