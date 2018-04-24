Photos: Toronto driver kills 10, injures 15 plowing van into sidewalk
Apr 24, 2018 10:11 IST
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly 1.6-km long stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians, police said. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / The Canadian Press via AP)
Emergency officials cover a body with a tarp at the scene of the incident. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders identified the suspect as Alek Minassian, 25, who he said had not previously been known to authorities. “The actions definitely looked deliberate,” he told a late-night news conference, noting the van had been driven along sidewalks. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
The driver steered his vehicle toward people just before 1:30 p.m. The CBC aired a video it said was shot by a bystander that showed police arresting a suspect at the scene as he shouted: “Kill me” and pointed an unidentified object at an officer. The video later showed what appeared to be the same man lying down, being handcuffed. (Saul Porto / REUTERS)
Police officer speaks with a witness after a van struck. A man who gave his name as Ali told CNN he saw the van and that the driver appeared to have been targeting people. “This person was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody,” the man said. “He kept going, he kept going. People were getting hit, one after another.” (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
People embrace as they lay candles and leave messages at a memorial for victims of a crash on Yonge Street. The tragedy in Toronto struck as Canada was still shaken by a highway crash in Saskatchewan earlier this month that took the lives of 16 people on a bus carrying a junior hockey team. (Cole Burston / Getty Images / AFP)
Officials would not comment on a possible motive except to play down a possible connection to terrorism. Asked if there was any evidence of a terrorist link, Police Chief Mark Saunders said, “Based on what we have there’s nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time.” (Saul Porto / REUTERS)
Shoes lay on the street as first responders secure the area in Toronto after the van mounted a sidewalk. Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the incident and Toronto’s transit agency said it had suspended service on the subway line running through the area. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those involved. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP)
