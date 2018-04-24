Photos: Toronto driver kills 10, injures 15 plowing van into sidewalk

about the gallery

A rented van plowed down a crowded Toronto sidewalk on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 before the driver fled and was quickly arrested in a confrontation with police, Canadian authorities said. Witnesses said the driver was moving fast and appeared to be acting deliberately, but police officials would not comment on the cause or any possible motive. The arrested suspect has been identified as identified as Alek Minassian, and the possibility of terrorism has been ruled out by police and government officials.