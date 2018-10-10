Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Panthers take early lead
Follow live updates from Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Chennai.
20:08 hrs IST
20:04 hrs IST
20:00 hrs IST
19:54 hrs IST
19:50 hrs IST
19:42 hrs IST
19:30 hrs IST
Former U Mumba captain, Anup Kumar is going to be on the mat against them for the first time in PKL. He led them to the play-offs in the first three seasons of Pro Kabaddi League including, where they managed to win the title in the second edition of the league. Meanwhile, Mohit Chhillar will play without his left-corner partner Surender Nada for the first time. Both the stars played together in first 5 seasons -PKL 1-3 - U Mumba, PKL 4 - Bengaluru Bulls & PKL 5 - Haryana Steelers.
Follow the PKL 2018, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers LIVE, below -
Panthers surge ahead
Abhishek Singh is taken out by the Jaipur defenders in his do or die raid and Panthers have now opened up a three-point lead in the early parts of the first half. Panthers lead 5-2.
Good start for both teams
Siddharth Desai won a bonus point in the first raid of the match but Maghsodlou is taken out by the Panthers. Deepak Hooda then wins a raid point as Panthers head into an early lead.
Toss
Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the toss and Anup Kumar has opted for the right hand side of the court. This means that U Mumba will start the proceedings with the first raid of the day.
Match about to begin
The players are making their way into the middle and the first to come out are the first-ever champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. U Mumba players are also out on the court and the blockbuster clash is all set to begin in few minutes.
Captain Marvel
After captaining U Mumba for full 5 seasons, Captain cool Anup Kumar is going to wear different colors for the first time in PKL. Anup is going to lead the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which defeated U Mumba (in Anup’s captaincy) in PKL 1 finals.
Head to head
U Mumba have defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in 6 of their 12 encounters in PKL and Jaipur have defeated U Mumba 5 times, with 1 tie between the two. Their last 5 encounters in PKL have all ended with a point difference of less than 7. These teams were the finalists in the Inaugural PKL. Jaipur came out on top to win the first PKL title.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match 8 between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Zone A match will be played at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.