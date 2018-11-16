Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: Panthers lead at HT

The second match of the Ahmedabad leg of the PKL 6 will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha. The Pink Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the Zone A, having lost 7 matches out of 9 played thus far. The Yoddhas haven’t done better either as they have also lost 7 times in 13 matches so far. The two teams will look for a change in fortunes today in this Inter Zone clash.

Follow Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Live below -

21:36 hrs IST Half time Half time and UP Yoddha have gotten back into the game and reduced the deficit that looked really daunting early on. Can they carry on and get themselves back in the game? 20-15 to the Panthers.





21:29 hrs IST 10 point lead The lead now is 10 points, with five minutes of the first half remaining. UP Yoddha are in deep trouble and this could be a game that is all but over in the first half itself. 18-10 the score.





21:23 hrs IST Panthers extend lead A flurry of points for Jaipur Pink Panthers as the lead bulges. 13-5 the score and there have been a substitutions in the meanwhile as well. UP have a mountain to climb.





21:20 hrs IST Panthers ahead early on Panthers have taken the lead early in this match. 5-3 they lead. Sandeep with three points.





21:16 hrs IST Toss Jaipur Pink Panthers win the toss & select the Choice of court



