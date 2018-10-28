Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Clash between former teammates Pardeep & Monu
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Inter Zone Challenge match through our live blog.
19:45 hrs IST
19:30 hrs IST
Former teammates Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat will be up against each other with Pardeep just 1 raid point short of 700 raid points milestone.Previous encounter (Eliminator 2, PKL 5) between the two teams was a record-breaking game for Patna same could be expected tonight. This blockbuster clash will be played at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. Former teammates Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat will be up against each other when the two teams will clash at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna in the second match of the night.