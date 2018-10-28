Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: UP Yoddha win

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Inter Zone Challenge match through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 28, 2018 21:05 IST
highlights

These two teams have met only once, in PKL 5, which UP Yoddha ended up winning by a whopping 29 points margin. Dabang Delhi in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 1 tie, 1 loss. Delhi won their last game against Bengal Warriors by 9 points. Dabang Delhi Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses and 1 tie. UP Yoddha in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie and they won their last game against Puneri Paltan by 6 points.UP Yoddha Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses, 1 tie.

Follow Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, below -

21:04 hrs IST

UP Yoddha win

It went this way and then that but in the end UP Yoddha kept their heads and eked out a 2 point win over Delhi Dabang.

20:57 hrs IST

Still level

Last three minutes and the teams are level at 35-35. Another tie in the offing?

20:50 hrs IST

Dabang roar back

Wow!!! what a comeback by Delhi Dabang!!! the score is now level at 32 a piece. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit the architects of this comeback.

20:36 hrs IST

Yoddha continue to be comfortable

UP Yoddha are continuing their fine form and show no sign of giving up their lead. 30-22 the score. Shrikanth and Prashanth the star men.

20:24 hrs IST

Half time

Half time and UP Yoddha have a lead that may already prove too much for Delhi Dabang to overcome. 25-17 to the team from UP.

20:19 hrs IST

This way and that

The lead in this game is going one way and the other. Cracking game. Defence and raiders everyone earning points for their teams. Game of fine margins. All out points proving crucial.

20:08 hrs IST

Bright start

It’s been a bright start in the game. Delhi Lead 6-5 and Naveen Kumar has 3 points, while Prashanth Rai has 4 points to his name.

20:00 hrs IST

Toss

UP Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court

19:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha. The two teams will clash in the first match of the night at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.