Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: UP Yoddha win

These two teams have met only once, in PKL 5, which UP Yoddha ended up winning by a whopping 29 points margin. Dabang Delhi in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 1 tie, 1 loss. Delhi won their last game against Bengal Warriors by 9 points. Dabang Delhi Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses and 1 tie. UP Yoddha in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie and they won their last game against Puneri Paltan by 6 points.UP Yoddha Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses, 1 tie.

21:04 hrs IST UP Yoddha win It went this way and then that but in the end UP Yoddha kept their heads and eked out a 2 point win over Delhi Dabang.





20:57 hrs IST Still level Last three minutes and the teams are level at 35-35. Another tie in the offing?





20:50 hrs IST Dabang roar back Wow!!! what a comeback by Delhi Dabang!!! the score is now level at 32 a piece. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit the architects of this comeback.





20:36 hrs IST Yoddha continue to be comfortable UP Yoddha are continuing their fine form and show no sign of giving up their lead. 30-22 the score. Shrikanth and Prashanth the star men.





20:24 hrs IST Half time Half time and UP Yoddha have a lead that may already prove too much for Delhi Dabang to overcome. 25-17 to the team from UP.





20:19 hrs IST This way and that The lead in this game is going one way and the other. Cracking game. Defence and raiders everyone earning points for their teams. Game of fine margins. All out points proving crucial.





20:08 hrs IST Bright start It’s been a bright start in the game. Delhi Lead 6-5 and Naveen Kumar has 3 points, while Prashanth Rai has 4 points to his name.





20:00 hrs IST Toss UP Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court



