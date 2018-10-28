Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: UP Yoddha win
Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Inter Zone Challenge match through our live blog.
-
21:04 hrs IST
UP Yoddha win
-
20:57 hrs IST
Still level
-
20:50 hrs IST
Dabang roar back
-
20:36 hrs IST
Yoddha continue to be comfortable
-
20:24 hrs IST
Half time
-
20:19 hrs IST
This way and that
-
20:08 hrs IST
Bright start
-
20:00 hrs IST
Toss
-
19:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
These two teams have met only once, in PKL 5, which UP Yoddha ended up winning by a whopping 29 points margin. Dabang Delhi in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 1 tie, 1 loss. Delhi won their last game against Bengal Warriors by 9 points. Dabang Delhi Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses and 1 tie. UP Yoddha in PKL 6 - 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie and they won their last game against Puneri Paltan by 6 points.UP Yoddha Inter-Zone record: 3 wins, 4 losses, 1 tie.
Follow Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, below -
UP Yoddha win
It went this way and then that but in the end UP Yoddha kept their heads and eked out a 2 point win over Delhi Dabang.
Still level
Last three minutes and the teams are level at 35-35. Another tie in the offing?
Dabang roar back
Wow!!! what a comeback by Delhi Dabang!!! the score is now level at 32 a piece. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit the architects of this comeback.
Yoddha continue to be comfortable
UP Yoddha are continuing their fine form and show no sign of giving up their lead. 30-22 the score. Shrikanth and Prashanth the star men.
Half time
Half time and UP Yoddha have a lead that may already prove too much for Delhi Dabang to overcome. 25-17 to the team from UP.
This way and that
The lead in this game is going one way and the other. Cracking game. Defence and raiders everyone earning points for their teams. Game of fine margins. All out points proving crucial.
Bright start
It’s been a bright start in the game. Delhi Lead 6-5 and Naveen Kumar has 3 points, while Prashanth Rai has 4 points to his name.
Toss
UP Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha. The two teams will clash in the first match of the night at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.