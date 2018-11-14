Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Highlights: As It Happened
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch all the highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match.
22:16 hrs IST
22:10 hrs IST
Mumbai maintain healthy lead
22:05 hrs IST
Sehrawat leads Bengaluru’s charge
21:58 hrs IST
Bengaluru trying to stage a comeback
21:53 hrs IST
Mumbai tearing apart Bengaluru
21:46 hrs IST
Mumbai dominate early in second half
21:40 hrs IST
Half-time
21:36 hrs IST
Bengaluru trying to fight back
21:32 hrs IST
Bengaluru open their account
21:27 hrs IST
10-0 in favour of U Mumba!
21:22 hrs IST
Mumbai on the front foot straightaway
21:17 hrs IST
Toss
21:10 hrs IST
Match one recap
21:03 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
U Mumba enjoy a superior head to head record of 9-2 against Bengaluru Bulls and in the last 9 meetings between the two teams, U Mumba beaten Beangluru four times. Bengaluru last defeated U Mumba in PKL 4 (Match - 49) by just 1 point and this is also the most wins U Mumba have against any team (also have 9 against Dabang Delhi & Bengal Warriors). Meanwhile, both teams are at the top of the points table of their respective Zones and are coming into this clash on the back of respective victories against UP Yoddha.
Follow U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live updates, below -
Match ends
Mumbai kept Bengaluru at bay in the end and managed to win the match 32-29 to keep their good run going in their home leg. This was their third win at home this season. As for Bengaluru, a catastrophic first half cost them the match today.
Mumbai maintain healthy lead
Despite Bengaluru’s resurgence, Mumbai have somehow managed to maintain a good lead over the opposition and have kept chipping away with points. Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are taken out in quick succession and it all but seals Mumbai’s win now as there is not much time left to be played in the match. Mumbai lead 28-20.
Sehrawat leads Bengaluru’s charge
Pawan Sehrawat continues his good scoring run in the second half as he wins another raid point after Darshan Kadian’s empty raid. Pawan Sehrawat now effects an all out as he wins five points for his stunning play - one bonus point, one touch point and three for all out. Abolfazl Maghsodlou is then taken out once again and Bengaluru hit the 20 mark now. Mumbai lead 26-20.
Bengaluru trying to stage a comeback
There is still more than 10 minutes left in the half and Bengaluru have finally woken up it seems. Rohit Kumar wins a raid point and then Abolfazl Maghsodlou is taken down by their defenders. Pawan Sehrawat finally wins points for his teams as he wins one point each in his two back to back raids. But Mumbai still lead 26-14 despite Bengaluru’s resurgence.
Mumbai tearing apart Bengaluru
Dashan Kadian starts off with getting ousted after Bengaluru were all out. After Abolfazl Maghsodlou’s empty raid, Rohit Kumar is caught and Bengaluru concede another point. Darshan Kadian continues to add to his tally as Mumbai now lead 25-9.
Mumbai dominate early in second half
Mumbai starts the second half in the same vein as the first — by winning points. After couple of empty raid, Abolfazl Maghsodlou gets rid of two Bengaluru defenders to win couple of points. Mahesh Maruti Magdum is taken down and Bengaluru are all-out for the second time in the match and concede four points. Mumbai lead 23-8.
Half-time
Mumbai take into the break with them a healthy advantage as they lead 17-6 at half-time. The big story at the break is that Bengaluru’s star raid Pawan Sehrawat hasn’t won a single point thus far. As for Mumbai, Darshan Kadian has won seven raid points in the first 20 minutes of the match.
Bengaluru trying to fight back
Pawan continues to break his duck but his teammates are doing well to win few points for the team - especially Rohit Kumar who wins his third raid point of the day. Abolfazl Maghsodlou is taken down and Mumbai lose another point. But Mumbai still lead 13-5.
Bengaluru open their account
Abolfazl Maghsodlou is joining in the party now as he wins a bonus point for his team. After Kashiling Adake’s empty raid, Darshan Kadian continue is rich scoring form and wins a point during his raid. Bengaluru finally open their account after Rohit Kumar wins back to back raid points for his team. Mumbai lead 12-2.
10-0 in favour of U Mumba!
Dashan wins another raid point to extend Mumbai lead while their defenders oust Mahesh Maruti Magdum to add another point in their kitty. Dashan effects an all-out as Mumbai fetch three more points. Pawan Sehrawat is the latest Bengaluru raider to fall as Mumbai take their lead to 10-0.
Mumbai on the front foot straightaway
Mumbai have opened up an healthy four point lead early on as Bengaluru have failed to even open their account in the first four minutes of the game. After Pawan’s empty raid, Abolfazl Maghsodlou wins a raid point for Mumbai. Pawan is then taken out by the Mumbai defenders and so is Kashiling Adake. Mumbai lead 4-0
Toss
Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and they opted for choice of the court. This means that U Mumba will start proceedings with the first raid of the night. Darshan Kadian starts with a raid point and Mumbai are off the mark straightaway.
Match one recap
The first match of the night ended in a thrilling 32-all draw between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers. Read all the highlights here - Pro Kabaddi 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Match ends in a thrilling tie
