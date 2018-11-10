Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Gujarat take lead

U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the second match of the night at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts will look for a crucial win in front of their home support in this blockbuster clash. U Mumba are currently at the top of the Zone A table, having won seven out of nine matches played. As for Gujarat, they are at the third spot after winning five out of seven match thus far.

Follow Mumbai-Gujarat live updates below -

22:06 hrs IST Rajput strikes, Mumbai all-out A stunning piece of play from Mahendra Rajput as he evades five defenders and effects an all-out. In total he wins seven points in one raid and Gujarat have taken a 34-30 lead in the match in a blink of an eye.





22:04 hrs IST Gujarat trying to stage a comeback Rohit Baliyan is taken down by Gujarat defenders and Prapanjan wins a raid point to cut Mumbai’s lead. Slowly and steadily they are making heir way back into the match. Prapanjan’s good run is ended after he is felled by the Mumbai defenders. Mumbai lead 30-26.





22:01 hrs IST Mumbai consolidate their position Siddharth Desai is taken down by the Gujarat defenders but Mumbai hit back by getting rid of Gujarat’s star raider Sachin. Prapanjan raids successfully to add to Gujarat’s score. Rohit Baliyan adds to Mumbai lead by winning a bonus point. Mumbai lead 28-24.





21:56 hrs IST Gujarat are all-out Mumbai have taken full control of the match now as they effect an all-out by getting rid of Sunil Kumar.Dong Lee is also taken down and Mumbai now lead 25-21. Mumbai defenders have turned the match on it’s head.





21:51 hrs IST Mumbai hit back again Super tackle on Rohit Baliyan and Gujarat increase their lead. Siddharth Desai wins a raid point for Mumbai. Prapanjan is taken down by the Mumbai defenders emphatically. Dashan Kadian makes the scores level as he wins a raid point for Mumbai . Teams locked at 2-2





21:45 hrs IST Second half begins Siddharth Desai starts off with a two-point raid to fight back for Mumbai. Dong Lee then is taken down by Fazal as Mumbai make it only a one-point game. Sachin is taken down but not before he wins a bonus point for Gujarat who now lead 19-18.





21:37 hrs IST Half-time Mumbai’s Abhishek Singh wins a raid point to get Mumbai back on track. Dong Lee comes up with an empty raid for Gujarat while Siddharth Desai wins a point in his raid for Mumbai. But Sachin hits back for Gujarat and wins a raid point as well as a bonus point open up a substantial gap once again. Gujarat lead 18-14 at the break.





21:33 hrs IST Gujarat hit back spectacularly Just when Mumbai were starting to take control of the match, Dong Lee has changed the course of the match as he wins four points during his raid. Siddharth Desai is taken down and Gujarat lead 16-12 with three minutes to go into the first half.





21:28 hrs IST Mumbai take the lead Rohit Baliyan wins raid point for Mumbai to take team into the lead. After Dong Lee’s empty raid Baliyan wins two raid points to extend Mumbai’s lead. Abhishek Singh is taken down by the Gujarat defenders but Mumbai lead 11-9





21:24 hrs IST Teams going toe to toe Gujarat surget ahead after their defenders bring down Abhishek Singh and Rohit Gulia wins a raid point for them. Desai wins a raid point for Mumbai but Sachin wins a raid point as well as a bonus point to keep Gujarat ahead. Mumbai level proceedings at 7-7 after super tackle on Sachin.





21:20 hrs IST Good start by both sets of defenders Mumbai’s Rohit Gulia wins a bonus point but is taken down by the defenders after that. Dong Lee is also taken down by Mumbai defenders and they win back to back tackle points. Siddharth Desai wins a raid point for Mumbai but Gujarat’s Sachin hits back with a raid point of his won. Teams locked at 3-3.





21:15 hrs IST Toss U Mumba have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court which means that Gujarat will start the proceedings. Sachin starts off win a bonus point to open Gujarat’s account.





21:10 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are now making their way into the middle and the match is about to get underway. U Mumba will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Zone while as for Gujarat they need a win to close the gap on the table-toppers.



