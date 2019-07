Preview: Bengaluru Bulls open their title defence against three-time champions Patna Pirates at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It is going to be a battle between superstars as Bulls’ Pawan Kumar Sehrawat locks horns against Pirates’ Pardeep Narwal. The reigning champions will look to start their campaign on a high note while thee-time champions will look to forget a dismal show last year and start this year with a bang.

Follow PKL Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates highlights below -

21:46 hrs IST Match ends Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou wins a bonus point but Patna need more points. Sumit Singh ousts Vikas Jaglan and with that goes away Patna’s chance of winning. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou touches Ashish Sangwan and Pardeep Narwal gets rid of Mahender Singh but in the end, Bengaluru Bulls win the match 34-32 to start their title defence on a winning note.





21:41 hrs IST Patna need a miracle Pawan Sehrawat continues his good scoring form and wins a bonus point. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou keeps Patna in the game with a raid point as Rohit Kumar moves back on the bench. Pardeep Narwal is then taken down by Mahender Singh. Pawan Sehrawat is tackled by Vikas Jaglan but Bulls still lead 32-28 with two minutes to go.





21:35 hrs IST Bulls take the lead Pawan Sehrawat wins a raid point and takes out Jaideep. Pardeep Narwal is tackled hard by Mahender Singh. Pawan Sehrawat touches Monu to win two successive points off his raids. Vikas Jaglan is tackled by Amit Sheoran and Patna is all-out. Bengaluru lead 30-26 with five minutes to go.





21:29 hrs IST Bulls’ staggering comeback Sumit Singh is tackled by Vikas Jaglan as Patna continue to score points. Pardeep Narwal is tackled hard and he concedes two points as Amit Sheoran effects a super tackle. But Rohit Kumar can’t reduce Patna’s lead as he is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak in Bulls’ do or die raid. Mahender Singh effects a super tackle on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou while Pawan Sehrawat touches Hadi Oshtorak in Bulls’ raid as the match is currently level at 24-24.





21:23 hrs IST Bulls clawing their way back Pawan Sehrawat too cannot stop the Patna juggernaut as he is tackled down by Neeraj Kumar. Bengaluru finally end their rut by effecting a super tackle on Jang Kun Lee to win two points. Pardeep Narwal wins a raid point to add to Patna’s score and oust Vijay Kumar. Ashish Sangwan effects a super tackle on Pardeep Narwal as Bengaluru cut the lead to four point. Patna lead 22-18.





21:18 hrs IST Second half underway After couple of empty raids, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou takes out Amit Sheoran to win the first raid point of the second half for Patna. Pardeep Narwal then sends Mahender Singh on the bench as Patna keep up the good work. Rohit Kumar is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak as Patna win three points on the trot and lead 20-13 now.





21:13 hrs IST Half-time Pardeep Narwal wins another raid point and ousts Mahender Singh. Bulls cannot score points at the moment as Rohit Kumar is tackled down by Neeraj Kumar. Pawan Sehrawat shows his magic and wins two points for the Bulls as he outs two players (Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan) in one raid. Pardeep Narwal wins a bonus point on the last raid of the half as Patna lead 17-13 at halft-time.





21:08 hrs IST Pirates extend their lead. Rohit Kumar wins a bonus point but after that is tackled by Vikas Jaglan. Pardeep Narwal extends Patna’s led as he ousts Amit Sheoran. Super tackle on Narwal by Ashish Sangwan means Bengaluru win two points. Pawan Sehrawat is taken down by Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Banty is tackled by Jaideep as Patna effect a stunning all-out. Patna lead 14-11.





21:02 hrs IST Pirates hit back Jang Kun Lee is tackled hard by Amit Sheoran as Bulls open three point lead. Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou wins a raid point for Patna as he ousts Ashish Sangwan. In Bengaluru’s do or die raid, Pawan Sehrawat is tackled by Hadi Oshtorak as Patna stage a comeback. In Patna’s do or die raid, Pardeep Narwal touches Sumit Singh as the match is level at 6-6.





20:56 hrs IST Bulls surge ahead Pardeep Narwal is tackled hard by Amit Sheoran as Bulls bench Pirates’ top raider. Rohit Kumar continues Bulls’ good early runs as he wins a raid point by getting rid of Vikas Jaglan. Pawan Sehrawat is tackled hard as Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou effects super tackle and wins two points for Pirates but Bulls lead 5-3 after first few minutes.





20:50 hrs IST Match begins Rohit Kumar starts off with a bonus point as Bengaluru Bulls open their account. Pardeep Narwal starts off with an empty raid. Bulls’ Pawan Sehrawat ousts Neeraj Kumar during his raid but Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou wins a bonus point for Pirates. Rohit Kumar takes out Jaideep during his raid and Bengaluru lead 3-1 early on in the first half.





20:45 hrs IST Bulls’ star duo Star raider and skipper Rohit Kumar will once again lead the team after being retained by the franchise and he will be partnered up front by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who almost single-handedly won them their maiden title against Gujarat Fortunegiants last season.





20:40 hrs IST Dubki King leads the way The attack will be led by Pardeep once again and his performances will determine where the team will finish come the business end of the season. Pardeep is still the only raider to score 300 raid points in a single season which he achieved in PKL 5 when he scored 369 raid points.





20:35 hrs IST New-look Pirates Three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to forget their woeful campaign last time and get back to winning ways in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Pirates finished a paltry fourth in Zone B last term and they made their intentions clear for the upcoming season by making host lot of changes to the squad. Dubki King Pardeep Narwal, all-rounder Vikas Jaglan and defender Jawahar Dagar were the three players retained by the franchise as they have put the faith in new faces in the squad.