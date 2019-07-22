Pro Kabaddi 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-23

Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a strong all-round performance as they beat U Mumba 42-23 in the third day of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 here in Hyderabad.

Jaipur’s raiders were in fine form and picked points at regular intervals whereas their defence showed strength and toughness to contain U Mumba’s raiders. Deepak Hooda finished with a super 10 , Deepak Narwal (6 points) and Nitin Rawal (7 points) chipped in with crucial contributions whilst Amit Hooda did a fine job in defence. For U Mumba, it was their defence that let them down as they scored just five tackle points on the night. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raiders and defenders put on a show that displayed their strength and agility as they were able to overcome the mighty defence of U Mumba.

Deepak Hooda got Jaipur Pink Panthers off to a flying start as he got three points in two raids. U Mumba were caught off guard with Jaipur’s quick start and suffered an all out in the 7th minute to trail 2-10.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raiders got the better of U Mumba’s defence and scored raid points at will throughout the first half. Fazel “Sultan” Attrachali had an off day by his high standards and scored just two tackle points.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted another all out to extend their dominance. At the end of the first half, Jaipur led 22-9 and left U Mumba a mountain to climb.

It was a more evenly matched contest in the second half as U Mumba got their act together. In the first 10 minutes of the second half both teams exchanged five points each with Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 27-15.

Dong Geon Lee put in a spirited performance for U Mumba and along with Abhishek Singh was the main contributor.

In the last five minutes of the match, it was the Deepak Hooda show as he picked up raid points at regular intervals to record his first super 10 of the season.

