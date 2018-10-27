Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors as it happened: Warriors beat Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors in an inter zone Game Pro Kabbadi League game on Saturday. Both teams are languishing near the bottom of the table in the respective zone and will be hoping for a change of fortune when they take to the mat. Bengal Warriors have a 6-3 edge in the head-to-head versus Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their 6 wins against Jaipur are their most against another team in PKL. The PKL 5 meeting between these two teams ended in a narrow 1-point-win for the Bengal Warriors. Bajirao Hodage (JAI) needs 5 tackle points to complete 100 tackle points in PKL.

Catch updates of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through our blog.

21:03 IST Warriors beat Panthers Bengal win, in the end comfortably. 39-28 the score in the end. Goud and Maninder the stars in the end. Panthers need to improve the game to go far in the tournament.





20:47 hrs IST Bengal almost there With less than 10 minutes to go, the game is up for Panthers. Bengal tonight have been far too good. Mahesh Goud and Maninder have been far too good. 34-21 and fat lady is about to sing.





20:39 hrs IST Bengal going strong Warriors are showing no signs of relenting. They now have a 10 point lead. Panthers are running out of time and Need a minor miracle. Time is running out for the side from pink city. 26-18 the score.





20: 30 hrs IST Half time Half time and Bengal are in front. They lead 18-13.





20:23 hrs IST Bengal lead Bengal warriors are now in a really dominant position. They lead 18-10. Maninder Singh and Mahesh Goud have really been on fire and so far the Panthers have little to counteract that.





20:11 hrs IST Cagey start to the match It’s been a cagey start to the match. Points at a premium. Mahesh Goud doing well as Bengal Warriors have gone in front in the early part of the game. 5-3 the score





20:02 hrs IST Toss Bengal Warriors win the toss & select the Choice of court





19:46 hrs IST Standings Both teams are languishing near the bottom of the table in the respective zone and will be hoping for a change of fortune when they take to the mat.



