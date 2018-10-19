Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in close tie

Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the Zone A of Pro Kabaddi League following their 29-25 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday. The foundation of the win was laid by a record-equalling six super tackles for the team from Pune in front of a packed home crowd. Ravi Kumar was the star in Pune’s defence and earned six points and thwarted the Jaipur attackers throughout the duration of the game. As for Jaipur it was their second defeat of the season and they are now bottom of the Zone A table

Jaipur Pink Panthers led 3-1 after three minutes as their defence started off swiftly. Akshay Jadhav made a two-point raid in the sixth minute as Puneri Paltan tied the match at 4-4. Both teams traded tackle and raid points in the next couple of minutes as it was 6-5 in Jaipur’s favour after nine minutes. Jaipur Pink Panther led 10-5 after 14 minutes and it was then when Pune started their flurry of super tackles.

It was an evenly contested first half were defenders played a bigger role than raiders. Puneri Paltan forced three super tackles in the first half. The most surprising fact of the first half was that Nitin Tomar couldn’t score a single raid. It was a testament to Jaipur’s defence who kept one of the best raiders in the league quiet. At the end of the first half it was 13-12 in the favour of Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan forced another super tackle in the 22nd minute to lead 15-13. The fifth super tackle for Puneri Paltan came in the 25th minute as they led 17-15.

Nitin Tomar’s first point came in the form of a tackle with Puneri Paltan leading 20-15 after 32 minutes. It was a low-scoring affair as both teams played on the do-or-die strategy. After 34 minutes, Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed 18-21 as they sent Tomar to the bench again.

Puneri Paltan equaled the record of most super tackles in a match in the 35th minute to lead 23-18.

Deepak Hooda scored two crucial raid points as Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 38th minute as they cut the lead to just one point.

Puneri Paltan had their defence to thank for as they managed to pick important tackle points throughout the match.

In tomorrow’s matches, Puneri Paltan will play U Mumba whereas UP Yoddha will take on Bengal Warriors.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 22:51 IST