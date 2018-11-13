Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Telugu Titans register win over Puneri Paltan

Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Interzone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.

For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.

Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn’t enough for a win.

Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few `empty’ raids by the Pune team.

But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.

Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.

But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first `all out’ of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.

Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.

At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.

After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another All Out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.

When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.

Pune inflicted their first All Out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.

Tomorrow, Tamil Thalaivas take on Haryana Steelers while U Mumba clash with Bengaluru Bulls.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba defeated UP Yoddha 41-24.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 22:31 IST