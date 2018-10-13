Pro Kabaddi league 2018: U Mumba thrash Haryana Steelers, stay unbeaten

U Mumba continued their fine start to the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as they absolutely blitzed Haryana Steelers 53-26 in their match on Saturday. This was the biggest winning margin for the Mumba in the history of the competition. The win also means that the side are unbeaten after the first three matches of the competition, winning two and tying one. They are now top of the Zone A with 13 points. Siddharth Desai, Abhishek singh, Rohit Baliyan all shone for U Mumba. Haryana Steelers had a night to forget as they were all out four times during the match.

U Mumba started the match strongly with their raiders Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai doing bulk of the scoring. After four minutes, U Mumba led 8-2 with Abhishek Singh looking in fine raiding form. Haryana Steelers struggled to come to terms with U Mumba’s strong start and suffered an all out as early as sixth minute.

Haryana Steelers’ star man Monu Goyat had an ineffective first half and made just one successful raid in the first half. While U Mumba’s raiders were doing a fine job, in defence Fazel Atrachali stood like a rock. Haryana’s defence also failed to keep U Mumba raiders in check.

U Mumba lived up to the “Saturday Night, U Mumba Chi Fight” as they completely dominated the proceedings in the first half. At the end of the first half U Mumba led 27-15.

If first half was disappointing for Haryana, then U Mumba piled more misery on them in the second half. An all out was inflicted in the 27th minute and Haryana Steelers looked totally out of sorts. Such was U Mumba’s dominance that in 10 minutes of second half they scored 14 points compared to three by Haryana Steelers. Haryana Steelers substituted Monu Goyat early in the second half and he didn’t come back on the mat again.

Abhishek Singh achieved a super 10 in 35th minute as U Mumba led 43-19. In the last five minutes of the match, U Mumba took off their star players and gave their bench strength as did Haryana Steelers. U Mumba inflicted yet another all out in the 39th minute as they led 51-23.

Patna Pirates will play against UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers will face Puneri Paltan in tomorrow’s matches.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 22:41 IST