Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls pin hopes on Rohit Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for season 7

Bengaluru Bulls will open their campaign against three-time champions Patna Pirates in front of their home fans after a gap of two years as for the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Kanteerava Indoor Stadium will play host to the home matches for the defending champions.

Star raider and skipper Rohit Kumar will once again lead the team after being retained by the franchise and he will be partnered up front by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who almost single-handedly won them their maiden title against Gujarat Fortunegiants last season.

Apart from Rohit and Pawan, all-rounder Ashish Kumar Sangwan was third player to be retained in the auction by the management in the elite list category. Meanwhile, raider Sumit Malik and defender Amit Sheoran are two young retained players in the squad.

Sehrawat scored 22 points and etched his name in history books and the onus will be on other players in the squad to achieve similar feat this term. Defender Mahender Singh is another big ticket player who will be looking for another good season as he was retained by Bulls through Final Bid Match (FBM) card.

Mahender is expected form an explosive defensive pairing with Ashish with Amit Sheoran and Raju Lal Chaudhary being corner defenders.

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Malik, Vinod Kumar, Lal Mohar Yadav, Banty, Mohit Sherawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Raju Lal Chaudhary, Sandeep, Vijay Kumar, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Ankit, Ashish Kumar Sangwan and Sanjay Shreshta

Coach: Randhir Singh

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 18:47 IST