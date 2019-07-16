Today in New Delhi, India
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: A look at all the squads of season 7

Here are the full squads of all the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 franchises

pro kabaddi league Updated: Jul 16, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pro kabaddi league,pro kabaddi league 2019,pkl squads
File photo of Pro Kabaddi League.(Pro Kabaddi League)

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season is just around the corner with Telugu Titans set to face U Mumba in the season opener at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad will on July 20. The match will see the costliest buy of the season, Siddharth Desai taking on his former team U Mumba. The season will see each team playing all other teams twice before the playoffs. There will be 12 teams participating in the tournament - Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltans, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yodhhas.

Here are the full squads of all the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 franchises:

Dabang Delhi

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltans

Tamil Thaliavas

Telugu Titans

U Mumba

UP Yoddhas

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 20:04 IST

