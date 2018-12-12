Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans, Gujarat Fortunegiants ease past Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls produced a strong second half performance to beat Telugu Titans 37-24 in the southern derby of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. Pawan Sehrawat yet again delivered for the Bulls as he top scored with 13 points. Mahender Singh put in a solid defensive performance and earned himself a high five. Telugu Titans faded away after a bright start as their star raider Rahul Chaudhari couldn’t get going and scored just 4 points. Nilesh Salunke top scored for Titans with 6 points. Telugu Titans remain in hunt for a place in the playoffs but their 3rd home defeat has made it an uphill task.

Telugu Titans made a strong start and led 5-1 after four minutes as their defence picked up three tackle points. It took a while for Bengaluru Bulls to get going as Pawan Sehrawat was tackled a couple of times. After 10 minutes, Telugu Titans led 9-5 and were looking in control of the match.

But the Bengaluru Bulls fought back in the latter part of the first half as Pawan Sehrawat picked up a few raid points. At the end of the first half, Telugu Titans held a slender two-point lead with the score 12-10.

Bengaluru Bulls tied the match at 13-13 in the 22nd minute and then inflicted an all out to take the lead for the first time in 23 minutes. Nilesh Salunke got a two-point raid in the 30th minute for the Telugu Titans as they trailed 18-12.

With less than five minutes to go Telugu Titans trailed by just two points but Bengaluru Bulls thwarted all hopes of a comeback as they scored four points in two minutes to lead 28-22. Pawan Sehrawat made a two-point raid in the 39th minute to ensure victory for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 30-22. Bulls inflicted an all out in the second last minute and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Fortunegiants beat Steelers

Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their fine form as they beat Haryana Steelers 47-37 in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. The raiding duo of K Prapanjan and Sachin led the charge for Gujarat and both achieved a super 10 each to score 22 points. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar led the defence for Gujarat and contained Haryana raiders throughout the match. Haryana Steelers are now out of contention of making the playoffs and suffered throughout the match as their defence couldn’t get going. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana Steelers with 11 points.

